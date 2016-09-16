Images: Naperville North over Lake Park, 28-23 in football

The Lake Park Lancers hosted and fell 28-23 to the Naperville North Huskies for Friday night football.
Naperville North running back Cross Robinson runs for 52 yards during first half action.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Lake Park's Tyler Davis (13) is brought down by Naperville North's Issac Velasco (99).
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Matt Montgomery, right, is congratulated by Conor Healy, left, after scoring a first-half touchdown.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Cross Robinson (34) is tackled by Lake Park's Gino Romano (25).
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Matt Montgomery scores a first-half touchdown.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Eric Wright (22) scores a touchdown against Lake Park.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Naperville North vs. Lake Park football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Roselle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer