Images: Maine West falls to Rolling Meadows, 13-0 in football

Rolling Meadows won 13-0 over Maine West in high school football action on Friday night.
Blake Holfeld of Rolling Meadows tries to elude tacklers during a return.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Mustangs wide receiver Jose Camacho tries to get away from Maine West defenders after a catch in the first half.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Maine West's Rafael Ynocencio tries to recover a fumble as the ball rolls out of bounds in first half action.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Matt Litas of Maine West returns a punt in the first half.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Week -4- Photos from the Maine West vs. Rolling Meadows football game on Friday, Sept. 16, in Des Plaines.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
