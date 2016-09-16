Galleries videos Photo Galleries
updated: 9/16/2016 11:13 PM

Images: Maine West falls to Rolling Meadows, 13-0 in football

Bob Chwedyk
 
 

Rolling Meadows won 13-0 over Maine West in high school football action on Friday night.

Blake Holfeld of Rolling Meadows tries to elude tacklers during a return.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Mustangs wide receiver Jose Camacho tries to get away from Maine West defenders after a catch in the first half.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Maine West's Rafael Ynocencio tries to recover a fumble as the ball rolls out of bounds in first half action.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Matt Litas of Maine West returns a punt in the first half.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
