Tuesday Morning Quarterback

hello

Daily Herald Report

Name: Joe Amore

School: Lake Park

Year: Senior

Grunt bona fides: Amore is fine with taking on Michigan State-bound defensive lineman Jacub Panasiuk in practice ... or carrying the ball bags off the field after practice. Starting center on the offensive line, Amore didn't play football as a junior so he could concentrate on baseball. The day after last football season ended, Amore asked Lancers coach Chris Roll if he could rejoin the team and Roll gladly welcomed him back.

What makes you a "grunt" type of player: I think my work ethic and how I go about everything. I never take the easy way out. If you're going to go out and do something, do it 100 percent.

Don't tell my coach that: Don't tell him how much me and my friends eat.

If I could change one thing about football: All the rules about hitting. Just let everyone go loose.

Team not on our schedule I wish we could play: Nazareth. I'd love to see how our defensive coordinator (former Roadrunners assistant Keith Lukes) would react to that.

How I'll celebrate if I score a TD: I'd try my best to dunk the football over the goal post. I'd definitely need to jump off someone's back to do it, though.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat: I don't have a Twitter account and I only have two pictures on Instagram. I'm just not a big social media guy.

What I like best about my school: In every sport we look at ourselves as blue collar. We just never give up.

Something about me that would surprise you: I'm a huge Elvis fan.

Other sports I play: Baseball. That's the sport I hope to play in college.

Favorite actor: Will Ferrell. He never fails to make me laugh.

Favorite actress: Mila Kunis. She's gorgeous.

Favorite athlete: I'd go with (Seattle Seahawks quarterback) Russell Wilson and (Boston Red Sox second baseman) Dustin Pedroia. Pedroia because he's also kind of a grunt and Wilson because of how focused he is and how he's persevered.

Favorite musician: Elvis Presley (see above).

The stat

Glenbard South defensive tackle Talha Ayman racked up 133 yards of total offense in the Raiders' 49-27 win over Ridgewood. The senior returned a punt 17 yards for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 70 yards for another score. Ayman also rushed for 46 yards.

The tweet

"Back home with a W"

-- Glenbard West senior defensive lineman Dionte Moorehead (@DionteMoorehead) after the Hilltoppers beat Downers Grove North 35-0 in Saturday's home opener at Glen Ellyn's Duchon Field.