VIDEO: Week 5 DuPage football preview

Daily Herald DuPage County sports writers Dave Oberhelman and Kevin Schmit break down the area's top Week 5 football games in this week's video edition of the High Five.

This week's High Five features...

Glenbard North (3-1, 2-1) at Naperville North (4-3, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday.

IC Catholic Prep (4-0, 0-0) at St. Edward (4-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. Friday.

Lyons Twp. (4-0, 1-0) at Glenbard West (4-0, 2-0), 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Nazareth (2-2, 0-2) at Benet (3-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Wheaton Academy (4-0, 0-0) at Riverside-Brookfield (3-1, 0-0), 7:15 p.m. Friday.