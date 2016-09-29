Week 6: Scouting the Metro Suburban

Riverside-Brookfield (4-1, 1-0) at IC Catholic Prep (5-0, 1-0)

Metro Suburban Blue

Game time: 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Last week: Riverside-Brookfield 32, Wheaton Academy 0; IC Catholic 49, St. Edward 3.

Last year: IC Catholic 15, Riverside-Brookfield 7.

Outlook: A homecoming crowd gets to see the game that could settle the Metro Blue title. Riverside-Brookfield is 2 points away from unbeaten, having failed to score a 2-point conversion in a 21-20 loss to 5-0 Aurora Central. Fast and physical describes the Bulldogs, in particular linebacker and short-yardage back Ja'mari Wise, whose 33 tackles lead the squad. Closer to a two-platoon up front than IC, with solid special teams play such as linebacker Keenan Scott's 47-yard punt return for touchdown last week. IC running back Jordan Rowell, who had committed to Northern Illinois, reopened his recruiting after running for touchdowns of 99 and 97 yards, 219 total, on just 4 carries against St. Edward. He's run for 910 yards this season and 4,645 yards over four years; he needs just 74 to join the top 20 rushers in Illinois history. R-B must decide who to take away, Rowell or quarterback Luke Ricobene, and because the junior completes 63 percent of his passes that's a really difficult decision.

Next week: Fenton at Riverside-Brookfield; Wheaton Academy at IC Catholic.

St. Edward (4-1, 0-1) at Fenton (2-3, 0-1)Game time: 7:15 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: St. Edward looks to rebound after an IC Catholic wipeout. The Green Wave will run zone read but its key is quarterback Dylan Mlinarich. Fenton's secondary of Jeff Puebla, Nick Mercado, Amari Baldwin and Dominic Prunotto will be busy.What little depth St. Edward had was depleted last week by injuries. Running back Angel Garcia is out for the season with an ankle fracture. Meanwhile, leading receiver Saveon Smith and defensive end Brandon Broertjes will miss this game. "Fenton has more seniors than we have kids on our roster, but I think it will be competitive," St. Edward coach Mike Rolando said.

Wheaton Academy (4-1, 0-1) at Glenbard South (3-2, 1-0)Game time: 7:15 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: The Warriors' defensive effort starts up front with Sean Blum, Michael Callentine and Mitch Brunner. Last week Glenbard South's Jack Crouch hit Mike Paprota 5 times for 142 yards, 2 touchdowns. Injured back Sean Cooke has taken more practice reps.

Aurora Central Catholic (5-0, 1-0) at Walther Christian (0-5, 0-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Quick Hit: The state-ranked Chargers enter this Metro Suburban Red matchup as prohibitive favorites. The No. 7 team in Class 4A averages 33.2 points per game. Walther Christian allows 46.8 points per game.