Week 6: Scouting the Northern Lake

hello

Antioch Sequoits (5-0, 3-0) at Round Lake Panthers (0-5, 0-3)

When: 7:15 p.m., today

Last week: Antioch def. Grayslake Central, 49-14; Round Lake lost to Grayslake North, 49-6.

Skinny: Antioch looks to stay undefeated against a Round Lake team that is looking to end its winless streak. The other way these two teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum is in scoring offense and defense. The Sequoits lead the Northern Lake County Conference with 43.6 points per game and have scored 49 or more points three times this season. Meanwhile, Round Lake has allowed more points this season than any other team in the league (37.8 ppg). Offensively, the Panthers have scored only 36 points all season and haven't scored more than 15 points in a single game … Quarterback Branden Gallimore leads a run-oriented offense for Antioch that is also getting big yardage out of running back Brandon Lind … Round Lake's Alex Valladares scored the Panthers' lone touchdown last week. He rushed for 107 yards on 15 carries.

Grant Bulldogs (1-4, 1-2) at North Chicago Warhawks (2-3, 1-2)

When: 7:15 p.m., today

Last week: Grant lost to Lakes, 14-7; North Chicago lost to Wauconda, 31-6.

Skinny: North Chicago has had trouble scoring points lately, just as Grant has had trouble all season. The Warhawks average 24.6 points per game, which ranks third-best in the Northern Lake County Conference. But over the last two games, North Chicago has scored only 6 points in each game, and lost both games. Meanwhile, Grant has finished three games this season with 7 or fewer points. The 62 points the Bulldogs have scored over the season (12.4 ppg) is second-fewest in the conference, ahead of only Round Lake (7.5 ppg) … Grant's only touchdown last week was on an interception return by senior safety Sam Tate … North Chicago is led by versatile quarterback Dyshawn Gales.

Grayslake Central Rams (1-4, 1-2) at Lakes Eagles (3-2, 3-0)

When: 7:15 p.m., today

Last week: Grayslake Central lost to Antioch, 49-14; Lakes def. Grant, 14-7.

Skinny: After a rough 0-2 start, Lakes keeps rebounding. The Eagles are on a three-game winning streak and are tied with Antioch for first place (3-0) in the Northern Lake County Conference. During its rebound, Lakes is allowing just 11.7 points per game over those three wins … Quarterback Brandon Khan continues to improve for Lakes. Last week against Grant, he passed for 247 yards and scored both touchdowns, on a run and a pass. The Eagles get good production out of Northwestern-bound running back Cameron Ruiz, however he is banged up and is not at 100 percent … Grayslake Central gives up a lot of points and doesn't score many in the meantime. The Rams allow 35.6 points per game, which is second-most in the Northern Lake County Conference. And they are scoring only 14.8 points per game. Running back Mikey Andrews has been the most consistent offensive threat for Grayslake Central. He gets the bulk of the carries.

Wauconda Bulldogs (2-3, 1-2) at Grayslake North Knights (4-1, 2-1)

When: 7:15 p.m., today

Last week: Wauconda def. North Chicago, 31-6; Grayslake North def. Round Lake, 49-6.

Skinny: Grayslake North is aiming to keep pace with undefeated (in league play) Antioch and Lakes in the Northern Lake County Conference. Meanwhile, Wauconda, which broke a three-game losing streak last week, is trying to avoid the dreaded fourth loss. The Bulldogs would still be playoff eligible with four losses, but could only qualify with enough playoff points (based on opponents wins) … Grayslake North has been on a roll lately with two straight wins and 49 points in each of the last two games. The Knights rank second in the conference in scoring offense (33.2 ppg) and is the conference's stingiest team on defense, allowing just 15 points per game … Offensively, Grayslake North has plenty of weapons and many of them were on display last week against Round Lake. Quarterback Austin Martineau completed 5-of-6 passes for 145 yards. Meanwhile, Elliott Hochstein, Griffin Gawenda and Brett Lila each scored 2 touchdowns. Hochstein and Lila are wide receivers and Gawenda is a running back … Wauconda has been playing without starting quarterback Antonio Acosta, who injured his ankle earlier in the season. The focus of the offense has been on running back Jacob Bicknase.