Prep Football
updated: 9/30/2016 11:03 PM

Images: Naperville North falls to Neuqua Valley, 35-20 in football

Daniel White
 
 

The Naperville North Huskies hosted and fell 35-20 to the Neuqua Valley Wildcats for Friday night football.

Neuqua Valley's Isaiah Robertson (1) celebrates his first-half fumble recovery which he ran back for a touchdown.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Donald Navarro lll (3) congratulates Tyler Cristofaro (28) after scoring a first-half touchdown.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Isaiah Robertson (1) picks up a fumble and runs the ball back for a touchdown against Naperville North. Jackson Keating (52) also tries to gather the fumbled punt snap as well.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's JaQuere (23) tackles Naperville North's Nick Calcagno (8).
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Donald Navarro lll (3) is congratulated by Matt Dziekan (88) after scoring a first-half touchdown against Naperville North.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley quarterback Jack Bastable throws a pass.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville North quarterback Luke Cegles is brought down for a loss against Neuqua Valley.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Cross Robinson, center, is tackled by Neuqua Valley's Jon Rhattigan (11) and Joshua Krajack (10).
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
