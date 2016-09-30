Images: Larkin over Streamwood, 34-14 in football

Streamwood hosted and fell 34-14 to Larkin in high school football action Friday night at Millenium Field.
Larkin's Travis Farley, left, and Kashmir Ivy celebrate after taking down Streamwood quarterback Brendon Marton in the backfield during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Larkin's Jason Morales, center, leaps in celebration after scoring a second-quarter touchdown against Streamwood during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Larkin's Elijah Hernandez leaves a Streamwood tackler in his wake as he runs the ball during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Streamwood's Malcolm Davis-Wilder, left, and Jesse Rico celebrate Rico's touchdown against Larkin during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Streamwood's Malcolm Davis-Wilder runs the ball against Larkin during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Streamwood's Jesse Rico runs the ball against Larkin during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Larkin's Kindrel Morris finds a pocket for running room against Streamwood during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Streamwood's Joey Droll carries the ball against Larkin, evading the tackle of Larkin's Denzel Goodwin during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
