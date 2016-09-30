Galleries videos Photo Galleries
Prep Football
updated: 9/30/2016 10:53 PM

Images: Larkin over Streamwood, 34-14 in football

Streamwood hosted and fell 34-14 to Larkin in high school football action Friday night at Millenium Field.

Larkin's Travis Farley, left, and Kashmir Ivy celebrate after taking down Streamwood quarterback Brendon Marton in the backfield during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Jason Morales, center, leaps in celebration after scoring a second-quarter touchdown against Streamwood during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Elijah Hernandez leaves a Streamwood tackler in his wake as he runs the ball during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Streamwood's Malcolm Davis-Wilder, left, and Jesse Rico celebrate Rico's touchdown against Larkin during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Streamwood's Malcolm Davis-Wilder runs the ball against Larkin during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Streamwood's Jesse Rico runs the ball against Larkin during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Kindrel Morris finds a pocket for running room against Streamwood during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Streamwood's Joey Droll carries the ball against Larkin, evading the tackle of Larkin's Denzel Goodwin during varsity football at Millennium Field in Streamwood Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
