Images: Stevenson over Libertyville, 27-14 in football

The Stevenson Patriots hosted and won 27-14 over the Libertyville Wildcats for football action on Friday, Sept. 30 in Lincolnshire.
Libertyville's Nathan Campbell, left, tries to wrap up Stevenson's Anthony Sibo.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Brendan Bazar runs a kickoff back for a touchdown in the first half.
Libertyville recovers a fumble on the 1 yard line.
Stevenson's Henry Marchese, middle, runs after a catch as Libertyville's Nathan Boe, left, and Wesley Klepac pursue .
Libertyville's Brendan Bazar (34) runs for some yardage as Stevenson's Tyler Kozub tries to wrap him up.
Stevenson's Aidan O'Connell throws.
Libertyville's Brendan Bazar, left, is mobbed by teammates after a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Stevenson's Alex Capstick, right, runs after a catch as Libertyville's Patrick Conway tries to make the tackle .
Stevenson's Michael Marchese, right, makes a catch in the end zone as Libertyville's Nathan Boe covers .
Stevenson's Michael Marchese, left, celebrates with Anthony Sibo after a touchdown catch.
Stevenson's Michael Marchese, middle, celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch.
Week -6- Photos from the Stevenson vs. Libertyville football game on Friday, Sept. 30 in Lincolnshire.
