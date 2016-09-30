Galleries videos Photo Galleries
Prep Football
updated: 9/30/2016 10:42 PM

Images: Stevenson over Libertyville, 27-14 in football

Steve Lundy
 
 

The Stevenson Patriots hosted and won 27-14 over the Libertyville Wildcats for football action on Friday, Sept. 30 in Lincolnshire.

Libertyville's Nathan Campbell, left, tries to wrap up Stevenson's Anthony Sibo.
  Libertyville's Nathan Campbell, left, tries to wrap up Stevenson's Anthony Sibo.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Brendan Bazar runs a kickoff back for a touchdown in the first half.
  Libertyville's Brendan Bazar runs a kickoff back for a touchdown in the first half.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville recovers a fumble on the 1 yard line.
  Libertyville recovers a fumble on the 1 yard line.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Henry Marchese, middle, runs after a catch as Libertyville's Nathan Boe, left, and Wesley Klepac pursue .
  Stevenson's Henry Marchese, middle, runs after a catch as Libertyville's Nathan Boe, left, and Wesley Klepac pursue .
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Brendan Bazar (34) runs for some yardage as Stevenson's Tyler Kozub tries to wrap him up.
  Libertyville's Brendan Bazar (34) runs for some yardage as Stevenson's Tyler Kozub tries to wrap him up.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Aidan O'Connell throws.
  Stevenson's Aidan O'Connell throws.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Brendan Bazar, left, is mobbed by teammates after a kickoff return for a touchdown.
  Libertyville's Brendan Bazar, left, is mobbed by teammates after a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Alex Capstick, right, runs after a catch as Libertyville's Patrick Conway tries to make the tackle .
  Stevenson's Alex Capstick, right, runs after a catch as Libertyville's Patrick Conway tries to make the tackle .
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Michael Marchese, right, makes a catch in the end zone as Libertyville's Nathan Boe covers .
  Stevenson's Michael Marchese, right, makes a catch in the end zone as Libertyville's Nathan Boe covers .
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Michael Marchese, left, celebrates with Anthony Sibo after a touchdown catch.
  Stevenson's Michael Marchese, left, celebrates with Anthony Sibo after a touchdown catch.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Michael Marchese, middle, celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch.
  Stevenson's Michael Marchese, middle, celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
