Images: Palatine over Fremd, 21-14 in football

The Palatine High School football team hosted and won 21-14 over Fremd High School on Friday, Sept. 30, at Palatine.
Week -6- Photos from the Fremd vs. Palatine football game on Friday, Sept. 30, at Palatine High School.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Palatine's Johnny O'Shea makes a touchdown catch while being pursued by Fremd's Jake Haas, front, and Patryk Ryzcek during the second quarter of Friday's game.
Fremd's Nick Cecchin scores a second-quarter touchdown during Friday's game against Palatine.
Palatine's Johnny O'Shea makes a catch between Palatine defenders Jake Haas, left, and Patryk Ryzcek during Friday's game.
Palatine quarterback Zachary Oles gets past Fremd's Jake Haas for a touchdown during Friday's game.
Fremd football players, from left, Austin Schwantz, Ethan Hanson and Jake Haas help the special team's coach, paraplegic Navy veteran Brock Schiffer, stand during the National Anthem prior to Friday's game against Palatine. The gesture was meant as a counterpoint to those who would choose to kneel during the anthem as a protest.
Palatine quarterback Zachary Oles carries the ball before being tackled by Fremd's Joe Schneider during Friday's game.
Palatine quarterback Zachary Oles throws a pass during Friday's game against Fremd.
