Tuesday Morning Quarterback

Daily Herald Report

Name: Michael Gehl

School: Wheaton North

Year: Senior

Grunt bona fides: Gehl's known more for his basketball skills, but he decided to go out for football as a junior. He didn't play much last season, but, with a new offensive system this year, Gehl has become a starting tight end. While he doesn't catch many passes, Gehl acts as an extra offensive lineman in the Falcons' run-heavy offensive scheme.

What makes you a "grunt" type of player: I really grind it out in the trenches. It's been different this season, but I really like being in the traditional tight end stance.

Don't tell my coach that: I don't know how to cut block.

If I could change one thing about football: I really like football the way it is, but I guess I'd like to see more big sets on offense.

Team not on our schedule I wish we could play: Glenbard West, for sure. (Hilltoppers receiver) Alex Pihlstrom and I are pretty good friends. He and I were on the same AAU basketball team together.

How I'll celebrate if I score a TD: I'd probably do something with my teammates. Maybe give the ball to (left tackle) Bob Wall and let him do something with it.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat: Definitely Twitter. You get more updates on people instead of just pictures. Especially on Sunday with the NFL, I get all the up-to-date news.

What I like best about my school: I like the tradition of football at our school. (Former Wheaton North, Iowa and NFL quarterback) Chuck Long came in to speak to us. Just how the whole school rallies around football is great.

Something about me that would surprise you: I know some magic tricks. Card tricks and stuff like that.

Other sports I play: I play basketball. I also want to throw for the track and field team in the spring.

Favorite actor: Tom Hanks for sure. He can do anything.

Favorite actress: Anna Kendrick. I really like Pitch Perfect.

Favorite athlete: I'm a Cubs fan so I'd have to go with Kris Bryant or Anthony Rizzo.

Favorite musician: Drake, hands down. I can listen to anything of his before a game.

The stat:

Glenbard South all-state senior running back Sean Cooke returned from injury in record-setting fashion. Taking his first handoffs since Week 1, in the Raiders' 28-14 win over Wheaton Academy the 5-foot-8, 185-pound Cooke ran for 166 yards and a touchdown on a program-record 39 carries. Cooke held the prior record of 38 carries, last season at IC Catholic Prep.

The tweet:

"this teams something special"

-- Hinsdale Central senior quarterback Josh Bean (@joshdbean) after Saturday's 31-30 overtime victory against Glenbard West, the program's first over the Hilltoppers since 2006.