Week 7: Scouting the North Suburban

hello

Warren Blue Devils (2-4, 2-2) at Waukegan Bulldogs (1-5, 0-4)

When: 1:30 p.m., Saturday

Last week: Warren def. Mundelein, 21-16; Waukegan lost to Zion-Benton, 42-7.

Skinny: Opposing coaches such as Dave Proffitt of Lake Zurich, which defeated Warren two weeks ago, say that Warren is a much better team than its 2-4 record indicates. Of the Blue Devils four losses, two are by an average of just 7 points per game. Warren is also on the upswing, having won two of its last three games…Running back Melvin Pettis had a big game for the Blue Devils last week against Mundelein. He rushed for 219 yards on 23 carries and scored 2 long touchdowns, on runs of 69 and 51 yards…The Blue Devils would need to win out to be playoff eligible with five wins. Waukegan represents a good opportunity for Warren to keep the momentum going in the right direction…Waukegan has lost five of its last six games. The Bulldogs score only 10.2 points per game, fewest in the North Suburban Conference. They are also allowing 36.7 points per game, most in the league.

Libertyville Wildcats (3-3, 2-2) at Mundelein Mustangs (2-4, 1-3)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Last week: Libertyville lost to Stevenson, 27-14; Mundelein lost to Warren, 21-16.

Skinny: Libertyville is on a two-game losing streak after last week's loss at Stevenson and will be facing a Mundelein team that is much improved over previous seasons. Said Warren coach Bryan McNulty after his team slipped by Mundelein last week, 21-16: "I thought (Mundelein coach) Larry (Calhoun) has resurrected his program. A lot of his kids play with a ton of passion. I think that team is better than their record says. We don't hang our heads because it was that close of a game. We had a lot of respect for them coming in."…Mundelein got a big game out of running back Aaron Woolford last week. He rolled up 184 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Meanwhile, quarterback Anthony Norris completed 11-of-16 passes for 107 yards. He also ran for a touchdown…Libertyville tried to run over Stevenson last week but couldn't stop the Patriots' passing game…The Wildcats out-gained Stevenson on the ground, 167 yards to 124 yards and Brendan Bazar was a workhorse. He racked up 162 of Libertyville's 167 yards on 41 carries. He also scored both of Libertyville's touchdowns, including one on an 87-yard kickoff return.