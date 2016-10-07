updated: 10/7/2016 10:38 PM
Images: Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football
hello
Success - Article sent!
close
Naperville North's Cross Robinson (34) scores a first-half touchdown against Naperville Central during the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic played at North Central College.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central's Patrick Ryan (11) is tackled by Naperville North defenders during the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic played at North Central College.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Cameron Hardy (2) is brought down from behind after his interception against Naperville Central during the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic played at North Central College.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central's Allan Deinhart (21) runs past Naperville North's Grant Ericksen (7) during the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic played at North Central College.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Nicholas Calcagno (8) is brought down from behind by Naperville Central's Braden Lindmark (20) during the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic played at North Central College.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Luke Cegles (19) throws a pass against Naperville Central during the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic played at North Central College.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Cross Robinson (34) is gang tackled by Naperville Central's Kyle Bennington (2), Luke Turner (5) and Jack Simpson (9) during the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic played at North Central College.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Matt Malan (17) celebrates Cross Robinson's late second quarter touchdown against Naperville Central during the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic played at North Central College.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Naperville Central vs. Naperville North football game on Friday, Oct. 7, at North Central College in Naperville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer