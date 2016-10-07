Galleries videos Photo Galleries
Teams
Daily Herald's 2016 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Football Focus
teaser 1
teaser 2
 
Prep Football
updated: 10/7/2016 10:38 PM

Images: Hersey vs. Prospect, football

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Mark Welsh
 
 

The Prospect High School football team hosted Hersey High School on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comWeek -7- Photos from the Hersey vs. Prospect football game on Friday, Oct. 7, in Mount Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comProspect's Sam Stolidakis puts pressure on Hersey quarterback Owen Goldsberry in the first quarter as he scrambles for a receiver at Prospect High School.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comProspect's Sam Stolidakis puts pressure on Hersey quarterback Owen Goldsberry in the first quarter as he scrambles for a receiver at Prospect High School.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comProspect's Dante Cecala runs back a punt return for yardage but is tripped up by the Hersey defense in the first half at Prospect High School.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comProspect's Dante Cecala runs back a punt return for yardage but is tripped up by the Hersey defense in the first half at Prospect High School.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comProspect's Brandon Onori runs into the endzone in the second quarter as Hersey defender Timmy Somary fails to stop him from the touchdown and tying-up the score at Prospect High School.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comProspect's Brandon Onori runs into the endzone in the second quarter as Hersey defender Timmy Somary fails to stop him from the touchdown and tying-up the score at Prospect High School.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comProspect's Dante Cecala runs over Hersey Colton Kamysz for 17 yards in the first half at Prospect High School.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comProspect's Dante Cecala runs over Hersey Colton Kamysz for 17 yards in the first half at Prospect High School.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comHersey quarterback Owen Goldsberry shakes loose from Prospect defender Luke Reinhardt in the second quarter of varsity football at Prospect.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comHersey quarterback Owen Goldsberry shakes loose from Prospect defender Luke Reinhardt in the second quarter of varsity football at Prospect.
Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    John Hersey High School

    Prospect High School
    More Football