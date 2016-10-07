Images: Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football

The Lake Zurich Bears hosted the Stevenson Patriots for football action on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Stevenson's Matt Korinek (28) tries to slide through a Lake Zurich tackle Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Michael Marchese (8) reels in a touchdown pass over Lake Zurich's Derrick Juarez (1) Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Michael Marchese (8) and Noah Lukz (1) celebrate after their touchdown Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Joey Stutzman (6) pushes past Stevenson's Sam Marks (58) Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Jake Stevens (18) moves upfield as Stevenson's Ryan Walsh (46) and Brandon Crawley (39) try to bring him down Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Joey Stutzman (6) Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Ryan Mcgeever (29) dives in for a touchdown Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Ryan Mcgeever (29) is greeted by his teammate Josh Dyer (62) after his diving touchdown Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Terrence Fisher (21) slides through Lake Zurich's Jason Sayre (23) and Blake Branksy (40) Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer