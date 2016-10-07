Galleries videos Photo Galleries
Teams
Daily Herald's 2016 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Football Focus
teaser 1
teaser 2
 
Prep Football
updated: 10/7/2016 9:28 PM

Images: Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Brian Hill
 
 

The Lake Zurich Bears hosted the Stevenson Patriots for football action on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.

Stevenson's Matt Korinek (28) tries to slide through a Lake Zurich tackle Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
  Stevenson's Matt Korinek (28) tries to slide through a Lake Zurich tackle Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Michael Marchese (8) reels in a touchdown pass over Lake Zurich's Derrick Juarez (1) Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
  Stevenson's Michael Marchese (8) reels in a touchdown pass over Lake Zurich's Derrick Juarez (1) Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Michael Marchese (8) and Noah Lukz (1) celebrate after their touchdown Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
  Stevenson's Michael Marchese (8) and Noah Lukz (1) celebrate after their touchdown Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Joey Stutzman (6) pushes past Stevenson's Sam Marks (58) Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
  Lake Zurich's Joey Stutzman (6) pushes past Stevenson's Sam Marks (58) Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Jake Stevens (18) moves upfield as Stevenson's Ryan Walsh (46) and Brandon Crawley (39) try to bring him down Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
  Lake Zurich's Jake Stevens (18) moves upfield as Stevenson's Ryan Walsh (46) and Brandon Crawley (39) try to bring him down Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Joey Stutzman (6) Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
  Lake Zurich's Joey Stutzman (6) Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Ryan Mcgeever (29) dives in for a touchdown Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
  Lake Zurich's Ryan Mcgeever (29) dives in for a touchdown Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Ryan Mcgeever (29) is greeted by his teammate Josh Dyer (62) after his diving touchdown Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
  Lake Zurich's Ryan Mcgeever (29) is greeted by his teammate Josh Dyer (62) after his diving touchdown Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Terrence Fisher (21) slides through Lake Zurich's Jason Sayre (23) and Blake Branksy (40) Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
  Stevenson's Terrence Fisher (21) slides through Lake Zurich's Jason Sayre (23) and Blake Branksy (40) Friday during Stevenson at Lake Zurich football.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
  Week -7- Photos from the Lake Zurich vs. Stevenson football game on Friday, Oct. 7 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Adlai E. Stevenson High School

    Lake Zurich High School
    More Football