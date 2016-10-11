Tuesday Morning Quarterback

hello

Name: Devonte Pascal

School: West Chicago

Year: Senior

Grunt bona fides: A team's leading rusher is typically not grunt material. Pascal, though, also starts at defensive end in addition to fullback and plays on every special team for the Wildcats -- kickoff, kickoff return, punt, punt return, point-after-touchdown, onside kickoff and the onside "hands team."

What makes you a "grunt" type of player: I just like to help my teammates out and I love the game.

Don't tell my coach that: I eat junk food.

If I could change one thing about football: The safety of the game. One thing I don't like is targeting.

Team not on our schedule I wish we could play: Oh, man, Batavia. Everybody knows Batavia has a tough program, and I believe we could win if everyone would do their assignments correctly.

How I'll celebrate if I score a TD: I don't have to be too cocky. When I score a touchdown I act like I've been there before.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat: Instagram. It's posting the adventures you have, posting pictures of sports, family.

What I like best about my school: They're great teachers and everybody gets along, and the atmosphere. Everybody's family, everybody loves each other and gives each other support.

Something about me that would surprise you: You guys wouldn't believe my life story if I told you. In my life I've come a long way to be the man I am today. I grew up in Chicago and I moved to Jackson, Mississippi, and I moved to West Chicago with my mom (Lakiesha Brown) when I was in the third grade.

Other sports I play: I play basketball.

Favorite actor: I have to go with Will Smith. He's very funny, just a great actor.

Favorite actress: "Medea," (a Tyler Perry character), she's an old woman who takes care of other people's kids.

Favorite athlete: I'd have to say Marshawn Lynch. He's a beast.

Favorite musician: Drake. He's definitely a smooth guy. He can rap and sing, which a lot of guys don't do.

The stat

In Lisle's 49-0 Interstate Eight Conference Small Division victory over rival Westmont, Lisle senior Mark McGrath returned an interception 101 yards for a touchdown. He joins 25 others in Illinois High School Association records for the longest interception return for touchdown, including Driscoll graduate David Schwabe (101 yards in 2007) and Lisle's Chris Dockery (103 yards in 1991).

The tweet

"I love winning and hate losing."

-- Addison Trail running back Nick D'Ambrose (@Dbrose11) after piling up 216 rushing yards, 130 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in the Blazers' 47-28 West Suburban Gold win over Morton.