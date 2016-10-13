Week 7: Scouting the West Suburban

hello

Downers Grove North (2-5, 0-4) at York (2-5, 1-3)Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Both teams have been eliminated from the playoff picture, but it's still an intriguing matchup. They both come in with physical running games. The Trojans' Jack Carr, Drew Shelly and Marquise Brooks combined for 144 rushing yards last week.

Glenbard West (5-2, 3-2) at Proviso West (1-6, 0-4)Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Glenbard West finally gets to catch its breath this week after facing three straight WSC Silver unbeatens. The Hilltoppers' list of walking wounded includes running back Ryan Diver, who last week overcame injury to rush for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Hinsdale South (3-4) at Hinsdale Central (7-0)Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Last week's heartbreaking overtime loss to Leyden means the Hornets have to win out to reach the playoffs. Hinsdale Central, meanwhile, keeps rolling along. Last week Josh Bean completed 21 of 26 passes for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Proviso East (0-7, 0-4) at Addison Trail (3-4, 2-3)Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: The Blazers couldn't ask for a better opponent to stay alive for a playoff berth heading into the regular season's final week. What a game last week for running back Nick D'Ambrose. He rushed for 216 yards, had 130 receiving yards and scored 5 touchdowns.

Willowbrook (5-2, 3-1) at Downers Grove South (2-5, 2-2)Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Willowbrook can clinch a playoff berth with a victory while also keeping alive hopes for a WSC Gold title. Jack Jessen rushed for 130 yards last week, and M.J. Ranieri threw for over 100 as the Warriors raced to a 35-0 halftime lead against Proviso East.