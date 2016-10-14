Galleries videos Photo Galleries
Prep Football
updated: 10/14/2016 11:25 PM

Images: Glenbard South vs. IC Catholic Prep football

Glenbard South's Sean Cooke is tackled by IC Catholic Prep's Chris Johnson (23) and Kemon Reese (65), Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
  Glenbard South's Sean Cooke is tackled by IC Catholic Prep's Chris Johnson (23) and Kemon Reese (65), Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
IC Catholic Prep's Khalil Saunders (9) is congratulated by Khali Saunders (13) after scoring a first-half touchdown against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn. At right is Glenbard South's TJ Springfloat.
  IC Catholic Prep's Khalil Saunders (9) is congratulated by Khali Saunders (13) after scoring a first-half touchdown against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn. At right is Glenbard South's TJ Springfloat.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's Sean Cooke runs for first half yardage against IC Catholic Prep, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
  Glenbard South's Sean Cooke runs for first half yardage against IC Catholic Prep, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
IC Catholic Prep's Jordan Rowell runs for first half yardage against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
  IC Catholic Prep's Jordan Rowell runs for first half yardage against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
IC Catholic Prep's Jordan Rowell runs for first half yardage against Glenbard South's Peter Jeske, left, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
  IC Catholic Prep's Jordan Rowell runs for first half yardage against Glenbard South's Peter Jeske, left, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
IC Catholic Prep's Jordan Rowell runs for first half yardage against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
  IC Catholic Prep's Jordan Rowell runs for first half yardage against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
IC Catholic Prep's Chris Johnson celebrates his teammate's first half fumble recovery against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
  IC Catholic Prep's Chris Johnson celebrates his teammate's first half fumble recovery against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
IC Catholic Prep's Jordan Rowell runs for first half yardage against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
  IC Catholic Prep's Jordan Rowell runs for first half yardage against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
IC Catholic Prep's Jordan Rowell runs for a touchdown against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
  IC Catholic Prep's Jordan Rowell runs for a touchdown against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South quarterback Jack Crouch is sacked by IC Catholic Prep's Matt Jordan, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
  Glenbard South quarterback Jack Crouch is sacked by IC Catholic Prep's Matt Jordan, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
IC Catholic Prep's Jordan Rowell runs for a touchdown against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
  IC Catholic Prep's Jordan Rowell runs for a touchdown against Glenbard South, Friday, in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Glenbard South vs. IC Catholic Prep football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Glen Ellyn.
