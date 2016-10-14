Images: Lake Zurich vs. Libertyville football

The Libertyville Wildcats hosted the Lake Zurich Bears for football action on Friday, Oct. 14 in Libertyville.
Libertyville's Brendan Bazar, left, runs as Lake Zurich's Ryan McGeever makes the tackle during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Libertyville's Jack Ruskell runs with the ball during their game against Lake Zurich Friday night in Libertyville.
Lake Zurich's Joey Stutzman, left, looks to get around Libertyville's Nathan Campbell during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Libertyville's Brendan Bazar, right, runs as Lake Zurich's Ryan McGeever pursues during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Lake Zurich's Joey Stutzman, left and Lukas LePage tackle Libertyville's Brandon Rule during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Lake Zurich's Alex Miller celebrates with Joey Stutzman after a touchdown in the second quarter during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Lake Zurich's Evan Lewandowski throws during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Lake Zurich's Jarred Winandy returns a kick off during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Lake Zurich's Joey Stutzman looks for an opening during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Libertyville's Jack Ruskell looks to throw during their game against Lake Zurich Friday night in Libertyville.
Libertyville's Brendan Bazar finds an opening during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Lake Zurich's Evan Lewandowski, right, eludes Libertyville's Brendan Cook during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
