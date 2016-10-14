Images: Lake Zurich vs. Libertyville football

Galleries videos Photo Galleries
The Libertyville Wildcats hosted the Lake Zurich Bears for football action on Friday, Oct. 14 in Libertyville.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Brendan Bazar, left, runs as Lake Zurich's Ryan McGeever makes the tackle during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Jack Ruskell runs with the ball during their game against Lake Zurich Friday night in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Joey Stutzman, left, looks to get around Libertyville's Nathan Campbell during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Brendan Bazar, right, runs as Lake Zurich's Ryan McGeever pursues during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Joey Stutzman, left and Lukas LePage tackle Libertyville's Brandon Rule during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Alex Miller celebrates with Joey Stutzman after a touchdown in the second quarter during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Evan Lewandowski throws during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Jarred Winandy returns a kick off during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Joey Stutzman looks for an opening during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Jack Ruskell looks to throw during their game against Lake Zurich Friday night in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Brendan Bazar finds an opening during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Evan Lewandowski, right, eludes Libertyville's Brendan Cook during their game Friday night in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
