Images: Jacobs vs. Prairie Ridge, football

The Jacobs High School football team lost 42-0 to Prairie Ridge High School on Friday, Oct. 14 in Algonquin.
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Jermaine Maegdlin-Ferguson is brought down by Prairie Ridge's Daniel Renteria and Nikolaus Koelblinger at the 30 yard line Friday in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Trevor Loewen catches a pass in the end zone as Prairie Ridge's Pete Berg hits him late in the second quarter Friday in Algonquin. The ball bounced incomplete when they hit the turf.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Aidan Ludlum can't secure a pass as Prairie Ridge's Nikolaus Koelblinger defends Friday in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prairie Ridge's Samson Evans is brought down on the sidelines by Jacobs' Aidan Ludlum Friday in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' John Farrissey tries to get out-of-bounds to preserve time after catching a pass late in the second quarter as Prairie Ridge's Nikolaus Koelblinger hangs on to his leg Friday in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prairie Ridge's Austen Ferbet celebrates his touchdown catch against Jacobs with teammate Grant Golata Friday in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prairie Ridge's Zach Gulbransen tries to avoid Jacobs' Eric Schutt Friday in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' John Farrissey tries to evade Prairie Ridge's James Queen after catching a pass Friday in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Christopher Katrenick passes against Prairie Ridge Friday in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Week -8- Photos from the Prairie Ridge vs. Jacobs football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prairie Ridge's Samson Evans runs for yardage against Jacobs Friday in Algonquin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer