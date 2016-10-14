Images: Geneva vs. St. Charles North, football

The Geneva High School football team hosted St. Charles North High School on Friday, Oct. 14 in Geneva.
St. Charles North's Lucas Segobiano (19) pulls in a long pass over Geneva defensive back Troy Tams (17) during St. Charles North at Geneva football Oct, 14 2016.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Geneva quarterback Kyle Evert (10) prepares to find a teammate down field during St. Charles North at Geneva football Oct, 14 2016.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Eric Lins (6) moves upfield as Geneva defensive back Troy Tams (17) puts on some pressure during St. Charles North at Geneva football Oct, 14 2016.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Eric Lins (6) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during St. Charles North at Geneva football Oct, 14 2016.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Adam Durocher (2) tries to hold onto a pass as Geneva puts on some pressure during St. Charles North at Geneva football Oct, 14 2016.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Geneva defensive back Noah Davison (4) and St. Charles North's Jason Shanner (3) battle for a long pass during St. Charles North at Geneva football Oct, 14 2016.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Lucas Segobiano (19) dances down the sideline past a Geneva player during St. Charles North at Geneva football Oct, 14 2016.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A host of Geneva and St. Charles North players watch as a blocked pass bounces around during St. Charles North at Geneva football Oct, 14 2016.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Zach Mettetal (1) slips upfield during St. Charles North at Geneva football Oct, 14 2016.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Eric Lins (6) is wrapped up by Geneva defensive back Matthew Waldoch (41) during St. Charles North at Geneva football Oct, 14 2016.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
