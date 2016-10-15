Tough day in Michigan for Wheaton Warrenville South

ORCHARD LAKE, Mich. -- Wheaton Warrenville South's long journey to the Detroit suburbs to take on two-time defending Michigan champion St. Mary's on Saturday afternoon didn't go as well as the Tigers hoped.

The Tigers moved the ball with regularity, but turnovers in the red zone against a senior-laden defense with next-level players ultimately cost them a chance to come out with the victory, falling 28-10.

The Tigers (2-6) got into St. Mary's territory on six of their first seven possessions, but they were only able to come away with 3 points.

After quarterback Matt Dohse threw an interception on the game's opening possession, St. Mary's (5-3) got out to a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Kyren Cunningham.

On the next possession WW South worked the ball into the St. Mary's territory before an interception on a halfback-option pass on first down.

"We were moving the ball in the first half," WW South coach Ron Muhitch said. "I thought the run game got us in good position, but we abandoned it when we got into the red zone."

The Tigers responded with a defensive stand, and the offense came back to put together a 15-play drive that resulted in a 29-yard field goal from Jack Olsen.

Just before halftime St. Mary's added to its lead on a key fourth-down play. The WW South defense had finally slowed the St. Mary's rushing attack for a couple of plays, but running back RaShawn Allen reeled off a 30-yard touchdown run, making the score 14-3 before the break.

Allen racked up 143 yards on 17 carries to pace the St. Mary's wishbone attack. As a team, St. Mary's ran for 283 yards.

Dohse did all he could, rushing 16 times for 72 yards to pace WW South, but he seemed to be under pressure every time he dropped back to pass. He threw his second interception with 20 seconds to go in the first half and the Tigers at the St. Mary's 31.

"I made some bad decisions," Dohse said. "I put our team in a hole. When you turn the ball over three times, it's tough to win a game against a great team. I should've stepped up and made better decisions."

St. Mary's scored on the opening possession of the second half and put the game away early in the fourth quarter, punctuating the drive with Cunningham's second score of the day from 3 yards out.

Dohse salvaged a touchdown when he found Cam Moore for a 25-yard score with 41 seconds remaining. St. Mary's threw the ball just six times, but it was efficient. Junior quarterback Caden Prieskorn was 5 for 6 for 88 yards.