Judge to decide whether Fenwick, Plainfield North will play in state title game

hello

An officiating error made during an Illinois high school football game has led the losing school to file a lawsuit ahead of the state championship game this weekend.

Fenwick High School in Oak Park filed a motion in Cook County court asking for an emergency order to overturn the results of Saturday's Class 7A semifinal against Plainfield North High School. Fenwick wants the Illinois High School Association to award it the victory. That would send Fenwick to the state championship game Saturday against East St. Louis Senior High School.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said Saturday that the officiating crew mistakenly awarded Plainfield North an untimed down at the end of regulation. Plainfield tied the game and eventually won in overtime, 18-17.

A court hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.