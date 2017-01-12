Lake Zurich AD, football assistant resigning in wake of hazing allegations

Lake Zurich High School Athletic Director Rolando Vazquez plans to resign at the end of the academic year. Daily Herald file photo

Resignation requests submitted by Lake Zurich High School's dean of students and athletic director are expected to be approved at a meeting tonight.

Lake Zurich Unit District 95 board members will be asked to approve the resignation of athletics boss Rolando Vazquez effective June 30. The resignation of dean Chad Beaver, who was an assistant football coach, would be effective Jan. 20. Beaver would receive $12,146 in severance split into four equal checks through March 31.

The departures would come in the wake of an investigation that indicated inappropriate behavior in the football locker room occurred about a week before a Nov. 5 playoff game against Fenwick High School, according District 95. Emails obtained from the district referred to the activity as hazing.

School board members are to vote on the recommended acceptance of the Beaver and Vazquez resignations as part of a package that includes other personnel actions. High school Principal Kent Nightlinger announced the planned resignations of Beaver and Vazquez this afternoon.

Nightlinger also is resigning with plans to retire at the end of the academic year. He told the Daily Herald in December his pending departure has nothing to do with the football team probe.

Vazquez, who's receiving a $122,986 base for the current academic season, was named the school's athletic director in May 2006. He had been Waukegan High School's athletic director before taking the Lake Zurich High job.

Beaver started as a physical education instructor and assistant football coach at Lake Zurich High in 2006. He was elevated to school dean in 2012. He has a $72,878 base salary for 2016-17, district records show.

Nightlinger's statement wished "the best of luck" to Beaver and success to Vazquez "in his future endeavors."

Lake Zurich police reports obtained in December by the Daily Herald through an open-records request show police conducted a sexual abuse investigation while looking into allegations of hazing among football team members. Authorities concluded they lacked evidence to pursue charges against any players, in part, due to a lack of cooperation from witnesses.

Beaver and head football coach David Proffitt, a physical education teacher, have been on paid administrative leave since the controversy began.

Police documents show a criminal sexual abuse investigation was launched Nov. 8. Many sections of the documents were blacked out, so it's unclear what specifically might have occurred about 7 p.m. Oct. 27, after a weekly football team dinner at Lake Zurich High.

Beaver told high school resource officer Mark Frey on Oct. 31 he received information about a "commotion" in the locker room during a weekly bonding tradition involving teammates, according to police documents. The tradition allegedly involves taking a vote on which player should be teased and dressed in costume.

Documents show Lake Zurich police Detective Sgt. Scott Pavlock interviewed Proffitt on Nov. 29.

Pavlock wrote that Proffitt and Vazquez became aware of "a locker-room incident" Nov. 2, six days after the date listed on police documents. The report states Beaver was told about the behavior a day after it purportedly occurred.

Authorities said they began the investigation after the Daily Herald reported all football players were ordered to sign a student behavior agreement before the Fenwick game or be prohibited from playing the rest of the 2016 season. The agreement was part of a letter sent to players and parents.