Galleries videos Photo Galleries
Teams
Daily Herald's 2016 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Football Focus
teaser 1
teaser 2
 
Prep Football
updated: 8/8/2017 6:18 AM

Hoffman Estates eager to extend last season's success

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • First-year Hoffman Estates football head coach Tim Heyse watches his players begin their season Monday.

      First-year Hoffman Estates football head coach Tim Heyse watches his players begin their season Monday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey football head coach Joe Pardun gets his players going in Monday's early morning workout.

      Hersey football head coach Joe Pardun gets his players going in Monday's early morning workout.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates football players practice their defensive moves as high school football kicks off at Hoffman Estates High School on Monday.

      Hoffman Estates football players practice their defensive moves as high school football kicks off at Hoffman Estates High School on Monday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates football players practice their defensive moves as the high school football season kicks off at Hoffman Estates High School on Monday.

      Hoffman Estates football players practice their defensive moves as the high school football season kicks off at Hoffman Estates High School on Monday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates running back Tyae Grace stays in bounds on a running play as day one of the high school football season kicks off.

      Hoffman Estates running back Tyae Grace stays in bounds on a running play as day one of the high school football season kicks off.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates football players, safety Trevon Hall, linebacker Jimmy Burks, quarterback Austin Coalson and receiver Jayvon Blissett and linebacker/receiver Jaylan Alexander on day one of the high school football season Monday.

      Hoffman Estates football players, safety Trevon Hall, linebacker Jimmy Burks, quarterback Austin Coalson and receiver Jayvon Blissett and linebacker/receiver Jaylan Alexander on day one of the high school football season Monday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comHoffman Estates quarterback Austin Coalson practices with his fellow players on day one of the high school football season.

    Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comHoffman Estates quarterback Austin Coalson practices with his fellow players on day one of the high school football season.

  • Hoffman Estates quarterback Austin Coalson joins his teammates on day one of the high school football season Monday.

      Hoffman Estates quarterback Austin Coalson joins his teammates on day one of the high school football season Monday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comHoffman Estates football coach Tim Heyse watches his players Monday at Hoffman Estates High School.

    Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comHoffman Estates football coach Tim Heyse watches his players Monday at Hoffman Estates High School.

  • Hersey football player Zak Karman, WR and CB.

      Hersey football player Zak Karman, WR and CB.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey quarterback Owen Goldsberry.

      Hersey quarterback Owen Goldsberry.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey linebacker Colton Kamysz.

      Hersey linebacker Colton Kamysz.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey tackle Will Ebert.

      Hersey tackle Will Ebert.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey running back and cornerback Luke Cecala.

      Hersey running back and cornerback Luke Cecala.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey quarterback Owen Goldsberry (center) with, from left, Zak Karman, Luke Cecala, Colton Kamysz and Will Ebert.

      Hersey quarterback Owen Goldsberry (center) with, from left, Zak Karman, Luke Cecala, Colton Kamysz and Will Ebert.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey football head coach Joe Pardun, with players Dan Roszkowski and Konstantine Mantis on day one.

      Hersey football head coach Joe Pardun, with players Dan Roszkowski and Konstantine Mantis on day one.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey football head coach Joe Pardun with his players in the early morning workout session Monday.

      Hersey football head coach Joe Pardun with his players in the early morning workout session Monday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates' Marco Bustos practices his defensive moves as day one of the high school football season kicks off at Hoffman Estates High School on Monday.

      Hoffman Estates' Marco Bustos practices his defensive moves as day one of the high school football season kicks off at Hoffman Estates High School on Monday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey football head coach Joe Pardun with his players in an early morning workout session Monday.

      Hersey football head coach Joe Pardun with his players in an early morning workout session Monday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
By Dick Quagliano
Daily Herald Correspondent

Hoffman Estates' Jimmy Burke had trouble falling asleep Sunday night. So he did what just about any high school senior in his shoes would do.

"I watched videos of Ray Lewis until about midnight," said Burke, a middle linebacker at Hoffman Estates High School, who would like to emulate his idol Lewis, a former NFL star linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens.

Burke finally did fall asleep, but was up early Monday morning. He joined high school football players all over the area for the first official day of football practice.

"I am really excited," Burke said. "We are looking forward to a great season."

Area teams returned to the practice field for three weeks of work in advance of opening up the regular season with games on Friday, Aug. 25.

Burke and his teammates, all 76 of them, were on the field for a 7 a.m. practice. They were looking forward to the new season after a year where they qualified for the state playoffs for the first time in 21 years.

Hawks wide receiver Jayvon Blisset says he and his teammates have high goals set for themselves.

"We felt that last year, we didn't finish the year the way we should have," said Blisset, whose team lost to Benet in the opening round of the playoffs. "Our team could have played better in that game. This year it sort of adds fuel to the fire. We want to be ready for the year."

Quarterback Austin Coalson said he loves the feel of the first day of practice.

"There is a lot of excitement and a lot of energy out here," Coalson said. "I am excited to see how we come out and look this year. I am liking it. There are a lot of people talking about us and we are excited to show everybody what we are made of."

Last season was a great year in Northwest suburban Cook County, with six Mid-Suburban League teams plus St. Viator and Leyden qualifying for the playoffs.

It was also a huge year for coaching turnover, with five schools hiring new head coaches in the off-season.

Miles Osei will take over the reins at Elk Grove. Likewise, it's Brian Hauck at Wheeling, Bryan Stortz at Conant, Corey Olson at Palatine and Tim Heyse at Hoffman Estates.

Heyse, who was an assistant coach at Hoffman for 14 years, said the feeling on the first day of practice as a head coach was not much different that it was when he was an assistant.

"It feels the same, to be honest," Heyse said. "It was the way it was. It is very similar to what we have been doing."

Heyse is looking for that continuity if the Hawks, who return 18 starters, hope to upend MSL West rival Palatine for the conference title. Palatine has won the West title the last three years.

"As long we can stay healthy and keep getting better every day, we are in a good spot," Heyse said. "We talk about Palatine a lot here with our kids. They way they go about things, they way they play, the way present themselves and the way they play on the field. It is remarkable.

"They have done an unbelievable job at Palatine. And we want to do the same thing here."

Over in Arlington Heights, Hersey coach Joe Pardun was beginning his fourth year in charge of the program. Pardun welcomed 54 players to practice at 7 a.m. in Arlington Heights.

"I think everyone is excited to get going here," Pardun said. "Everyone works hard over the summer and now it is time to get going. It is just a week before we start school so everyone is amped up."

Pardun is looking to get his Huskies back to the playoffs after a two-year absence.

"We have a nice mix of some young kids and experienced guys," said Pardun, who returns Owen Goldsberry, a quarterback who has drawn college interest. "We are hoping we can stay healthy. We are definitely excited about this team. It is an awesome group of kids. They seem to jell well together -- we have some good leadership on the team, and that is comforting."

Hersey will be one of two MSL teams that has hired former area head coaches to run their defenses in 2017. Mike Donatucci, who was the head coach at Hoffman Estates, will now be at Hersey. And Brent Pearlman, who was at Wheeling, will now be the defensive coordinator at Fremd.

Participation levels are still quite good for area football teams, although many have eliminated sophomore only football and gone to a Varsity/JV combined squad. Schaumburg reported 55 players, Rolling Meadows 52, Elk Grove 50, Buffalo Grove 65 and Maine West 70 while Prospect and St. Viator each had 41 players, although Viator's numbers were varsity only.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

    Hoffman Estates High School

    John Hersey High School
    More Football