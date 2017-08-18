New look, same high expectation at Grayslake North

Affable, enthusiastic and hard-working, Sam Baker is already making friends at his new school.

"He's a lovable guy," Grayslake North junior quarterback Austin Martineau said of his new head football coach, who wasn't hired until late April.

Baker, just 29 years old, left Waconia High in his home state of Minnesota to replace Steve Wood, who stepped down following last season to watch his two young sons play sports. Wood, the only head coach in the Knights' 11-year history, took his team to the playoffs the last five years.

"It was really sad to see Coach Wood leave, but Coach Baker has brought out the best in every kid," senior middle linebacker Will Bauman said. "He wants you to be a better person on and off the field."

If his players can hold up their end, and if the Knights can keep winning, Baker figures to make even more friends.

Based on a winning culture already in place at Grayslake North and Baker's success at Waconia (the Wildcats went 7-3 last year), that should happen.

"At Grayslake North, all we want to do is win," Martineau said. "Coach Baker hasn't skipped a beat. All he does is eat, sleep and breathe football."

That's also where the Knights are as a program.

Their 8 wins last season (8-3 record, 5-2 Northern Lake County Conference) tied the school record. Their returning offensive starters this season include Martineau (6-2, 180) and his No. 1 pass-catching weapon Bubba Hochstein (5-9, 160). Hochstein, a speedy senior, has been making plays on varsity since his sophomore year and made the all-conference team last year.

"He's quick and I can rely on him to catch the ball," Martineau said. "He'll do whatever he can to get into the end zone."

Martineau, a newly anointed team captain, brings similar playmaking skills.

"He's made tremendous improvement," said Baker, a former QB at Winona State. "Very accurate, very smart, and he's a very good athlete. He's not going to be a home-run threat, but he's going to get good chunks and all those good things."

The Knights have produced great running backs in recent years, and while there might not be a Titus Booker, Dami Oladunmoye or Griffin Gawenda on this season's squad, Baker likes the backfield talent on his roster. Junior Jordan Curtis (6-1, 190), senior Frederick Fischer (5-9, 180) and speedy senior Giananthony Campo (5-9, 160) are all capable of complementing Martineau.

Junior tight end Zach Carter (6-3, 185) and senior lineman Ryan Bernstein (6-1, 240) provide muscle up front. Veteran assistant coach Brian Johnson will continue coordinating the offense, and the Knights will keep lining up in a spread formation. Junior wide receiver Nick Lovitsch (6-1, 165) is another potential playmaker on offense.

"Nothing's changed," Baker said of the offense.

Carter, who injured his knee late in the season, is back to man a linebacker spot. His play also earned him all-conference honors.

Another familiar face on defense is junior safety Adam George (6-1, 210), who had 3 interceptions in the Knights' season-opening win last year but a month later was diagnosed with a brain tumor. George had surgery to remove the benign tumor and missed the rest of the season. If he returns to being the player he flashed last season, he should provide a huge boost to the defense.

"We're going to hit hard and go fast," said Bauman, who's a three-year varsity starter. "We're definitely going to have a speed defense. Whoever we play, they're not going to be able to outrun us."

If the Knights can match the energy and passion of their new head coach, they're going to be in the conference race again.

"I'm very pleased with what we've seen so far," Baker said. "We've seen a huge change just in our mentality and our leadership from June 5 to today."