Scouting the Glenbard North Panthers

hello

There's lots to be said for just having fun playing football.

"Even on days off they're out here running routes," Glenbard North coach Ryan Wilkens said of the Panthers.

Combining that passion with typical athleticism and physicality is powerful. Though there is a key difference in the usual formula, Glenbard North will again be a player in the DuPage Valley Conference before leaving for the new DuKane Conference in 2018.

After years featuring backs such as Justin Jackson, Devion Hodges and last year's superstar, Vittorio Tricase, Glenbard North's ground game starts out by committee.

Fullback Xavier Lee returns but in this prostyle offense he's almost exclusively a blocker. Third-year linebackers Anthony Marre and Jayleen Fitzpatrick, and maybe a little of Lee at tailback, are among those who will take handoffs from first-year varsity starting quarterback Lee Rady.

Fortunately, Glenbard North is pretty much set up front with all-conference left guard Joe Vazquez, tackles Dylan Baker and Logan Castillo and center Augie Gamez, plus tight end Jared Skildum, crucial to the Panthers ground game.

Bolstered by sophomore Kobe Jamison, receivers include Josh Flowers and Minnesota commit Tyrik Henderson, one of Illinois' top seniors due to his play at cornerback.

The defensive secondary graduated star Jace James and lost James' future Northwestern teammate, Greg Newsome, to IMG Academy in Florida. Still, Wilkens likes the back-seven experience in his 4-3 defense. Among the pillars is returning linebacker Mike Wellman, with big Prince Goodlow shifting from offensive to defensive line to help shore that up.

Many key players will rotate in on both sides of the ball. After all, they love to be out there.

"It's a group that we're asking a lot out of, and getting a lot in return," Wilkens said.

-- Dave Oberhelman

One to watch: Last year's Week 9 game with Neuqua Valley helped determine the DVC race, and it may again.

The breakdown

Coach: Ryan Wilkens (13th year, 94-40).

2016 record: 8-3, 6-2, third in the DuPage Valley Conference.

Top players: Logan Castillo (OL, 6-1, 275, sr.), Jayleen Fitzpatrick (LB, 5-11, 215, sr.), Josh Flowers (WR-DB, 5-11, 180, sr.), Augie Gamez (OL, 5-8, 270, sr.), Tyrik Henderson (WR-DB, 6-0, 180, sr.), Xavier Lee (FB-DL, 5-10, 210, sr.), Anthony Marre (TB-LB, 5-10, 190, sr.), Jared Skildum (TE-DL, 6-4, 235, sr.), Mike Wellman (LB, 6-1, 200, jr.), Joe Vazquez (OL-DL, 6-3, 295, sr.).

Schedule

Fri, 8/25, Naperville Central at Glenbard North, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 9/1, Glenbard North at Waubonsie Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 9/8, Wheaton Warrenville South at Glenbard North, 7:30 p.m.

Sat, 9/16, Glenbard North at McCracken (KY), 1 p.m.

Fri, 9/22, Naperville North at Glenbard North, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 9/29, Glenbard North at Wheaton North, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 10/6, Glenbard North at Lake Park, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 10/13, Metea Valley at Glenbard North, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 10/20, Glenbard North at Neuqua Valley, 7:30 p.m.