Scouting the Glenbard South Raiders

One season before shifting to the Upstate Eight Conference, Glenbard South is motivated to make its Metro Suburban finale one to remember.

"The kids are really focused and energized on hunting down a conference championship in the last year that we're in the conference," said Raiders coach Ryan Crissey.

It'll be tough, but after what Crissey called an "incredible off-season" and with his players now accustomed to his schemes, he's heartened.

"They've gained confidence, and you can see that in how they've practiced and how they play," Crissey said.

Confidence comes easier with a three-year starting quarterback. Dual threat Jack Crouch entered as an injury replacement early his sophomore year and has swept around end ever since.

Interest by the University of Chicago, Washington University in St. Louis and Ivy League programs illustrates the smarts and savvy Crouch brings to the spot. Plus, he's got returning receivers Mike Paprota and Ryan McConville to target.

Adam Haushahn, another three-year guy, must carry a heavy load for the Raiders.

"He will be asked to pound the ball at people and be asked to stop everything that comes at him at linebacker," Crissey said.

Nick D'Ambra will filter out much of that. The Raiders' 2016 leader with 112 tackles and 17 for loss, the speedy linebacker was a weight room star, deadlifting 505 pounds.

Graham DiFranco's 6-foot-3 length typifies a strength in the defensive secondary.

The defensive line is a work in progress and new offensive linemen will work in alongside returners such as Brandon Erffmeyer, Jon Lavin and Jake Jochums, but Crissey likes his team's physicality, speed and demeanor.

"The nice thing about this group is they really push each other to be the best they can," he said.

-- Dave Oberhelman

One to watch: If still in position, the Raiders' road to a MSC Blue title likely runs through IC Catholic, Week 8.

The breakdown

Coach: Ryan Crissey (third year, 11-10).

2016 record: 5-5, 3-2, third in the Metro Suburban Blue.

Top players: Jack Crouch (QB, 5-10, 185, sr.), Nick D'Ambra (LB, 6-1, 205, sr.), Graham DiFranco (DB, 6-3, 175, sr.), Brandon Erffmeyer (OL, 5-10, 183, sr.), Adam Haushahn (RB-LB, 6-2, 215, sr.), Jake Jochums (OL-DL, 5-10, 183, sr.), Jon Lavin (OL, 6-0, 220, sr.), Sam Makasiar (WR-LB, 5-9, 187, sr.), Ryan McConville (WR, 5-10, 168, sr.), Mike Paprota (WR, 5-10, 180, sr.).

Schedule

Fri, 8/25, Addison Trail at Glenbard South, 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 9/1, Glenbard South at Galesburg , 7:30 p.m.

Fri, 9/8, Aurora Central Catholic at Glenbard South, 7:15 p.m.

Fri, 9/15, Glenbard South at Ridgewood, 7:15 p.m.

Fri, 9/22, Fenton at Glenbard South, 7:15 p.m.

Fri, 9/29, Glenbard South at Wheaton Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Fri, 10/6, St. Edward at Glenbard South, 7:15 p.m.

Fri, 10/13, Glenbard South at IC Catholic Prep, 7:15 p.m.

Fri, 10/20, Glenbard South at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:15 p.m.