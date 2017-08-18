Stevenson eager to make its point

One point.

A single point.

That's what ended Stevenson's special season in 2016.

The Patriots finished the regular season with an 8-1 record. But their hopes for a long playoff run were dashed by Huntley, which sent them home with a 21-20 loss in the first round.

"It's not our team slogan this year or anything, but every once in awhile, I'll hear one of the guys say, 'One point,' " said first-year head coach Josh Hjorth, who was the defensive coordinator last season. "Last year has been a big motivator for this group. We've had some of the seniors from last year tell our guys, 'Don't let that happen to you again.' Every time we've had guys slow down or not go as hard as they can go, there is always someone saying, 'One point,' to remind us to keep going and keep pushing because nothing is guaranteed.

"Our seniors this year have really taken a leadership and ownership role. They've brought energy and excitement to practice and they are holding people accountable."

Speaking of the seniors, Stevenson returns nine starters, all of whom are seniors. Five of them are on offense, and four on defense.

Max Blatt, Jordan Caselberry and John Maskalunas return to a sizeable offensive line. All three are more than 215 pounds, with Maskalunas the biggest at 265 pounds.

The line will also get a boost from the addition of juniors Anand Batbaatar (6-foot-1, 285 pounds), who got some starts last year as a sophomore, and Ivan Gleyzer, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound transfer from Deerfield. Gleyzer was a two-year starter at Deerfield.

Senior wide receivers Alex Capstick and Tyler Porzycki also return.

Capstick and Porzycki worked with two quarterbacks over the off-season as the Patriots were in the thick of a serious quarterback duel between senior Grayson Kubow and junior Cole Okmin.

"Those two are just about equal in every way," Hjorth said of his quarterbacks. "Their arm strength is good. Both have good moxie and leadership.

"They are both doing a great job. But we would like to have one set starter (by the season opener)."

Meanwhile, senior Terrance Fisher will likely be the set starter at running back. Hjorth says Fisher has a 'can-do' attitude and a motor that never quits.

Defensively, the Patritots will be anchored by two returning linebackers: Sam Marks and Bevin Buan. Marks is a three-year starter who has worked over the off-season to drop some weight and increase his speed. He's also upped his sound.

"Sam has really done a great job of finding his voice," Hjorth said. "He's going to be a great leader for our defense. And he has gotten so fast. He's already gotten some Division I looks."

Marks has offers from San Diego and Dayton.

Meanwhile, Ryan Walsh returns on the line for the defense, and Travis Bronstein is also back, moving from linebacker to safety.