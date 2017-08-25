Glenbrook North hangs on against Wheeling

Glenbrook North scored twice late in the first half and held off a late surge to claim a 13-8 victory over visiting Wheeling on Friday in a nonconference high school football season opener.

The Wildcats, in Brian Hauck's debut as head coach, kept it scoreless until 3:33 remained in the second quarter when a field goal put the Spartans up 3-0.

Soon after, Glenbrook North converted on a fourth-and-4 pass play, scoring the game's first touchdown with 0:52 left in the first half. The Spartans led 10-0 after two quarters.

Glenbrook North added to its lead with another field goal on its first possession of the third quarter. Later in the period, Wheeling was threatening deep in Spartans territory but Glenbrook North came up with a goal-line stand to keep the Cats off the scoreboard.

Minutes later, Wheeling had another chance with a set of downs at the 10 after picking off a Spartans pass. Once again, though, Glenbrook North's defense held firm.

Finally, with 3:03 left, Wheeling's Ryan Glassberg scored on a screen pass, and the 2-point conversion was good to pull Wheeling within 13-8.

Wheeling's defense forced Glenbrook North to punt, but a penalty on the play allowed the Spartans to keep possession and run out the clock.

The Wildcats play their home opener against Palatine in Week 2 of the high school football season, as Mid-Suburban East teams meet West teams in divisional crossover matchups.

The other MSL games next Friday are Barrington at Elk Grove, Buffalo Grove at Conant, Hersey at Hoffman Estates, Rolling Meadows at Fremd and Schaumburg at Prospect.