Prep Football
updated: 8/25/2017 9:35 PM

Images: St. Charles East vs. Rock Island football

John Starks
 
 

The St. Charles East Saints hosted the Rock Island Rocks for football action on Friday, Aug. 25 in Hampshire.

St. Charles East's Clayton Isbell puts a move on one last defender before getting around the corner and scoring the Saints first touchdown against Rock Island during Friday's season opening game in St. Charles.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Justin Jett (11) is hoisted in to the air by teammate Justin Hull (77) after putting the Saints up 20-7 over Rock Island during Friday's season opening game in St. Charles.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Dillon Gearhart (23) sacks Rock Island's Nickolas Roessler (14) during Friday's season opening game in St. Charles.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Nicholas Garlisch (7) breaks free for a 16-yard gain to pick up a first down against Rock Island during Friday's season opening game in St. Charles.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Justin Jett (11) breaks free for a touchdown against Rock Island during Friday's season opening game in St. Charles.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
