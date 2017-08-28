Tuesday Morning Quarterback

Daily Herald Report

Name: Jose Vazquez

School: Glenbard North

Year: Senior

Best thing about being an offensive lineman: The best thing is probably hitting people every play. And then, for me, it's the accountability, everyone counting on me to get my job done.

Worst thing about being an offensive lineman: You're the first one to get yelled at.

Don't tell my coach that: I hate running.

If I could change one thing about football: Really not much, honestly. I like everything we have.

Team not on our schedule I wish we could play: Personally, it'd be Mt Carmel. I'd like revenge for what happened my sophomore year when they knocked us out (of the 2015 Class 7A playoffs, 42-15). I've always wanted to play them again.

How I'll celebrate if I score a TD: Probably nothing too crazy, probably give the ball to the ref and hug my teammates.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat: Mostly Twitter and Snapchat. Facebook, Instagram, not so much.

What I like best about my school: I just like everything about Glenbard North. We have hard classes so we get a good education. And it's all the same kids I grew up with, so we can make memories together.

Something about me that would surprise you: That's a tough one. My girlfriend (Aurelia Carulli) is the kicker, that's actually pretty cool to me.

Other sports I play: I used to play baseball but I started focusing on football a little more. I just didn't have the passion to play baseball as much.

Favorite actor: Personally I'm not a movie kind of guy, so I really couldn't say.

Favorite actress: Same thing.

Favorite athlete: Probably (Houston Texans defensive end) J.J. Watt. I'm not saying that because he plays the same position, but because how he trains and how he is on and off the field.

Favorite musician: I'm gonna go with Chance the Rapper. (Because) his music's pretty good and all the stuff he's been doing for Chicago. He donated a million dollars to public schools and all that.

The stat

Naperville North rallied from a 42-0 first-half deficit to beat Edwardsville 53-49 on Saturday. On the Huskies' first six possessions they fumbled twice, had a pass intercepted, punted once and twice turned the ball over on downs. They scored touchdowns on each of their final six possessions.

The tweet

"Couldn't have done it without lancernation!!"

-- Lake Park linebacker Gino Romano (@ginoo_romano2) after the Lancers' epic 36-34 season-opening win over Waubonsie Valley.