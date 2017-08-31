Week 2: Scouting the East Suburban Catholic

hello

Notre Dame (1-0) at Benet (1-0)

Nonconference

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Benedictine University in Lisle.

Last week: Notre Dame 30, Adams (Indiana) 6; Benet 49, St. Laurence 28.

Last year: Benet 25, Notre Dame 16.

Outlook: The Dons continue a three-game road trip to start the season, one that began with last week's win and concludes with next week's trip to Nazareth. The trip to Indiana was a good one, headlined by a 2-touchdown performance from returning running back Ty Gavin. Last week Benet's defense saw strong play at all three levels, starting with lineman Joe Kipp, linebacker Devin Petersen and safety Connor Reid, who snared an interception. The Dons' defense must find a way to contain a Benet offense that piled up more than 400 yards of balanced yardage. Notre Dame excels on both lines. Kyle Gallagher needs to create pressure on the defensive side, but Redwings quarterback Matt Boyle is a tough athlete to contain behind a stellar offensive line. Boyle accounted for 371 yards, including 2 passing touchdowns and 4 rushing scores. While Jack Eschenbach had 6 catches for over 100 yards, the Redwings look to expand their offense beyond the potent passing tandem.

Next week: Notre Dame at Nazareth; Marian Central at Benet.

Lake Forest (1-0) vs. St. Viator (1-0)at Robert Morris UniversityWhen: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Lake Forest 24, St. Viator 21

Outlook: This is game that St. Viator has had circled since Lake Forest knocked the Lions out of the state playoffs in the second round last year. Viator is coming into this game with even more confidence than it had a year ago. The running game is solid, with Jack Scislowski coming off a 2-touchdown, 94-yard performance and quarterback Bruce Hellgeth adding another 45 yards. Hellgeth also threw for 150 yards and a TD and also booted a field goal. The Lions defense is hoping to get a boost with the return of Casey Kmet.

Carmel Corsairs (0-1) at DeKalb Barbs (1-0)

When: 7 p.m., today

Last week: Carmel lost to Richards, 35-21; DeKalb def. Moline, 49-21.

Skinny: Carmel is young, starting three freshman and two sophomores, so an early deficit to Richards last week was a little too much for the inexperienced Corsairs to overcome. But there were plenty of positives, too. Freshman quarterback Adrian Kaliakmanis completed 10-of-27 passes for 118 yards. He also had 2 touchdown runs. Amaree Beard caught a team-high 7 passes for 93 yards...DeKalb quarterback Derek Kyler is a threat to pass or run the ball. And junior running back Jaylen Hobson was impressive in his comeback. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL in his knee but rolled up the numbers on Moline. Hobson rushed for 248 yards and 3 touchdowns on 27 carries...DeKalb's defense was also on point, forcing 4 Moline turnovers, including a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown by Keegan Smith.