Week 2: Scouting the Mid-Suburban East

Buffalo Grove (1-0) at Conant (1-0)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Conant did something last week that it didn't do all last season -- win a game. And just like that, the Cougars have the opportunity to go after a two-game winning streak against the Bison. Conant's defense, led by Jack Reiger, Mason Sykes and Fellipo DeFrenza, held Bartlett to 42 yards rushing. They will need to be in top gear to slow down Buffalo Grove. The Bison are coming off a top-notch opener in which their offense piled up 343 yards. Connor Adams passed for 214 of that while Tom Trieb had 82 yards on the ground.

Barrington (1-0) at Elk Grove (0-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Barrington quarterback Ray Niro showed that when he is healthy, he is very, very dangerous. Niro, who missed most of last season's playoff loss to Maine South, returned in the 2017 opener to rush for 249 yards and 4 TDs. He also threw for 125 yards. The Broncos will need to make sure they don't have a letdown against Elk Grove. The Grenadiers are drawing their second consecutive tough assignment with Barrington. Elk Grove did put up 209 yards last week in their loss to Hoffman, but failed to reach the end zone.

Hersey (1-0) at Hoffman Estates (1-0)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Both teams came out of the gates in a big way last week, as both pitched shutouts. Hersey's 41 points was the most the Huskies have scored in their last 12 games. Owen Goldsberry operated the offense with efficiency, throwing for 3 TDs and running for 3 more. Hoffman Estates put up 42 points with Austin Coalson throwing for 3 TDs and leading the Hawk offense to 363 yards. This will also be a homecoming of sorts for Hersey defensive coordinator Mike Donatucci, who will be returning to Hoffman for the first time since stepping down as had coach after a four-year run.

Rolling Meadows (0-1) at Fremd (0-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Both teams will be looking to reverse their fortunes after losing their games in the opening week. Rolling Meadows came close in a loss to St. Viator. Rolling Meadows showed that they stay have some gas in the tank after graduating 17 seniors from last year's squad. Arek Kleniuk was impressive in his first varsity start, throwing for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns and running for another score. Fremd's defense played a solid game in a loss to Lake Zurich. The Vikings offense was slow to the task, rushing for minus 3 yards and converting just 7 first downs.

Palatine (0-1) at Wheeling (0-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: With Evanston, Maine South and the MSL West on the horizon, Palatine is going to need to turn things around this week. The Pirates should be buoyed by the return of linebacker Cortez Hogans, who missed last week's game. The offense, which ran the ball 39 times while throwing 21 times last week, may look to balance those numbers this week. Wheeling gave Glenbrook North everything it could handle in Week 1. It was only goal-line deficiencies that stopped the Wildcats, as Wheeling gave up a fourth-and-goal play for a score and failed on their own goal-line scoring attempt.

Schaumburg (0-1) at Prospect (0-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Both MSL teams in this matchup had higher expectations for their openers, but both fell a bit short at the end. Schaumburg was close through the first quarter against St. Charles North. But the Saxons offense had trouble putting together consistent scoring drives and managed just 7 first downs for the game. Look for Jordan Salgado to grind more inside for the Saxons this week. Prospect tallied just 70 yards and failed to find the end zone last week. But the Knights' defense sparkled at times and kept it close until late in the game.