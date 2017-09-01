Antioch comes up with nail-biting win

It all worked out in the end for Antioch's football team.

Barely.

The Sequoits rallied for a 15-14 victory over visiting Woodstock North, and it took 30 seconds on Friday night for it to happen in the nonconference game.

"Hats off to Woodstock North," coach Brian Glashagel said after his Sequoits improved to 2-0. "They came out and played great. We came out flat and were kind of flat this week in practice. I think our guys thought we could show up. We just went through the motions this week. It came back to bite us.

"We just didn't practice very well this week, but we won and hopefully we learn from it. For us to make some noise in the (Northern Lake County Conference), we can't have this happen again. We're not going to pull off a miracle again."

Antioch rallied from a 14-0 deficit going into the fourth quarter.

"Nothing in the second half or the fourth quarter was scripted like that," Glashagel said. "We had two special teams plays that made the difference in the second half. We were really out of sorts. But a win is a win and we'll take it."

What started the rally was on a fourth-and-4 from the Sequoits 41. Quarterback Branden Gallimore took the snap off a fake punt and ran for the first down to the 47-yard line.

"We've been practicing that and practice special teams every day," Gallimore said. "It was just called. I was back in the shotgun and the long snapper snapped it, and I just stepped over and got it. Then I just ran for the first down."

Antioch worked down the field, scoring on a 16-play, 65-yard drive, which Hunter Price capped with a 2-yard run that made the score 14-7 with 6:50 left.

The Sequoits immediately had an onside kick, and Nicolas Fier recovered the ball at the 36 of Woodstock.

Gallimore broke free on the next two plays, one for 25 yards and followed it up on an 11-yard touchdown run.

Then, Price capped it off with a two-point conversion run for a 15-14 lead with 6:20 on the clock.

Antioch's defense did the rest.