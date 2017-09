Decisive turnabout favors Grayslake North

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Grayslake North's football team bounced back in a big way.

The Knights, playing their homer opener Friday against Sycamore, delivered a 20-16 victory, taking some of the sting out of a shutout loss at Willowbrook in Week 1.

The victory was the first for first-year Grayslake North coach Sam Baker.

Sycamore dropped to 0-2 after the nonconference loss.

Grayslake North hosts Lakes next Friday night in the Northern Lake County Conference opener for both teams.