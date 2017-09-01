Galleries videos Photo Galleries
Prep Football
updated: 9/1/2017 11:54 PM

Deerfield denies Grayslake Central

Daily Herald report

Deerfield 35, Grayslake Central 7: Deerfield's football team picked up its first win of the season while depriving Grayslake Central of the same goal.

The Warriors prevailed 35-7 to spoil the Rams' home opener in a matchup of nonconference opponents.

Grayslake Central (0-2) opens Northern Lake County Conference play next Friday night when it hosts Grant.

Deerfield (1-1) faces Hoffman Estates and Rolling Meadows in the next two weeks as part of the Central Suburban/Mid-Suburban crossover agreement, then begins Central Suburban North play in Week 5 against Maine East.

