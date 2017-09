DeKalb handles Carmel

DeKalb 27, Carmel 7: DeKalb's football team improved to 2-0 at Carmel Catholic's expense.

The Barbs won their nonconference home opener 27-7, in the process sending the Corsairs to 0-2 this season.

Carmel hits the road again next Friday night when it visits Marist in an East Suburban Catholic Conference opener.

DeKalb stays at home in Week 3 for a nonconference matchup against Lake Park.