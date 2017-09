Zion-Benton roars past Vernon Hills

Zion-Benton 49, Vernon Hills 0: Zion-Benton came up with a dominant decision in earning a 49-0 victory over visiting Vernon Hills on Friday in a nonconference football matchup.

The Cougars (1-1) host Rolling Meadows in another nonconference game next Friday before finishing their nonconference slate in Week 4 at Hoffman Estates.

Vernon Hills begins Central Suburban North play in Week 5 against Highland Park.

Zion-Benton (1-1) hosts Mundelein next Friday in a North Suburban Conference opener.