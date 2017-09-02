Galleries videos Photo Galleries
Prep Football
updated: 9/2/2017 3:59 PM

Images: South Elgin vs. Lockport, football

South Elgin's Joey Cipriani and Colt Doherty take down Lockport's Jonathan Savage Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Nate Gomez scores his first touchdown of the first half against Lockport Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Joey Cipriani makes a large gain against Lockport Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Anthony Zabran makes an open-field tackle against Lockport's Nicholas Ward Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Nate Gomez scores his second running touchdown of the first half against Lockport Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Azxavier Salinas catches a touchdown pass in the first half against Lockport Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Kyle Viverito wraps up Lockport's Tavares Moore Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
