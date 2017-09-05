Tuesday Morning Quarterback

Daily Herald Report

Name: Edgar Quintas

School: Willowbrook

Year: Senior

Best thing about being an offensive lineman: You get to be aggressive. You get to hit someone that's across from you that you don't really know. At practice it's a little repetitive and they know what you're doing.

Worst thing about being an offensive lineman: You don't really get a lot of recognition. You don't hear the people in the (press) box saying, 'Edgar Quintas...you made a great block!'

Don't tell my coach that: I messed up. I'm about technique and I don't like messing up. So when I mess up I don't want the coach to know.

If I could change one thing about football: I wish we could celebrate when we score and not get a flag. Change it up a little. Have a little fun.

Team not on our schedule I wish we could play: If we got to play East St. Louis again (the Flyers beat Willowbrook in last season's Class 7A quarterfinals), that'd a lot of fun.

How I'll celebrate if I score a TD: I think I'd do the Warren Sapp. You know, the 'Pogo Stick'?

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat: I don't really use Twitter a lot. I use them all, but I use Instagram the most.

What I like best about my school: It's inviting. I feel like if I didn't have a sport, I'd still feel welcome and involved.

Something about me that would surprise you: On the field I look aggressive and mean, but I'm actually pretty nice.

Other sports I play: I'm only focused on football. My freshman year I did track and I did a little bit of wrestling.

Favorite actor: I like Leonardo DiCaprio. I think every movie he's in is always a good one.

Favorite actress: Jennifer Lawrence. She's was pretty good in X-Men.

Favorite athlete: Anthony Munoz (Hall of Fame offensive lineman). There aren't really a lot of Hispanic people exposed in the NFL, and he was one of the main people in the NFL.

Favorite musician: Have you ever heard of Kodak Black? It's the words he says.

The stat

In the West Suburban Conference crossover matchups last weekend, the Silver Division won six of the seven games against the Gold. The only Gold winner was Addison Trail. The Blazers beat York 14-7.

The Tweet

"Love you guys. It's been a privilege to play with the best team ever. We're making history this year #back2back."

-- IC Catholic Prep senior quarterback Luke Ricobene (@luke_ricobene), who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Knights' 26-23 loss to St. Laurence.