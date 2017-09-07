Week X: Scouting the Metro Suburban

Aurora Central Catholic (1-1) at Glenbard South (0-2)Game time: 7:15 p.m. Friday

The quick hit: A Metro-Suburban Conference crossover pits an ACC squad fresh off a 34-32 overtime win over St. Francis against Glenbard South, a 2016 playoff team that has absorbed losses to Addison Trail (28-0) and Galesburg (40-29). Glenbard South 'backers Nick D'Ambra and Adam Haushahn bring heat against ACC's run-heavy double-wing. Quarterback Jack Crouch threw to Bryan Maroney, Ryan McConville for major yardage at Galesburg. Tavion Keith adds offensive shiftiness.

Walther Christian (0-2) at St. Edward (1-1) Game time: 7 p.m. Friday at Greg True Field

The quick hit: The Green Wave scored at will against the Broncos last season. That could be the case again. Walther Christian has been outscored 89-8 thus far. Meanwhile, St. Edward averaged 40 ppg against two quality teams. Senior receiver/safety Saveon Smith will sit this one out due to an injury suffered last week, St. Edward coach Mike Rolando said.

Chicago Christian (2-0) at Wheaton Academy (1-1)Game time: 7 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Chicago Christian's wins include a forfeit. Wheaton Academy lost one of its first four games for the first time since 2013. That'll happen when dropping 10 passes. The Warriors look to refocus and get backs Kent Harmon and Cristian Carstens going.

Elmwood Park (2-0) at IC Catholic (1-1)Game time: 7:15 p.m. Friday

The quick hit: Knights all-state quarterback Luke Ricobene's season-ending knee injury now puts the offense in the hands of another top athlete, junior Khalil Saunders -- who on defense last week had an interception return for touchdown negated by penalty.

Guerin (0-2) at Fenton (0-2)Game time: 7:15 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Fenton progressed from Weeks 1-2 and new coach Matthew Lynch said the Bison are catching on to what he's asking. Strong safety Ethan Doliente and outside linebacker Cesar Bermudez come off solid games to attack Guerin's spread offense.