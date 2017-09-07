Week 3: Scouting the Mid-Suburban East

Buffalo Grove (2-0) at Maine West (2-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: The marquee matchup of two teams that have not had much success on the football field in some time. Buffalo Grove has not been to the playoffs since 2003, and the Bison have not started a season 2-0 in three years. The Bison have looked very good on both sides of the ball so far this season and have allowed just 2 touchdowns. Maine West started 2-0 last season, but faltered down the stretch and missed the playoffs for the 14th consecutive year with a 4-5 mark. The Warriors appear to be more on the playoff march this year, after having scored 82 points in their first 2 games.

Elk Grove (0-2) at Glenbrook North (2-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: On paper, this appears to be a mismatch. Elk Grove has lost 12 in a row while Glenbrook North has been a perennial power in the Central Suburban North. But don't count out Elk Grove too quickly. The Grens have showed serious signs that they are ready for a turnaround after scoring 28 points and piling up 470 yards of offense last week against Barrington. Quarterback Tyler Selvig and running back Genio Hyppolite key the Grens offense.

Prospect (0-2) at Niles West (0-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: A battle of teams in desperate need of a win in the hopes to turn their season around. Prospect came very close to that last week. The Knights still came off a solid effort, thanks to the play of quarterback Jimmy Martin, who rushed for 102 yards and passed for 66 and a touchdown. Niles West has allowed both of its first two opponents to score 40 or more points against them in each of their games.

Wheeling (0-2) at Maine East (1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Wheeling looks to change its fortune against a Maine East team that prior to this season, had won just 2 games in the last 3 years. Despite the loss last week to Palatine, Wheeling was still able to rush for 209 yards. Ryan Glassberg has been a solid ball-carrier for the Wildcats and is coming off a 120-yard effort last week. Maine East beat Schurz in the Demons' opener before being overrun by Ridgewood last week.

Hersey (1-1) at Highland Park (0-2)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Hersey did everything but win last week in its game with Hoffman Estates. The Huskies moved the ball well and played solid defense but just came up a bit short. Quarterback Owen Goldsberry has rushed for 124 yards this year and has passed for 330 yards. Highland Park is much better than its record suggests. The Giants have played well in both of their games in losses to Libertyville and Lakes.

Rolling Meadows (1-1) at Vernon Hills (1-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Rolling Meadows is coming off a tough, physical battle with Fremd last week. The Mustangs were solid defensively, holding Fremd to 190 yards while shutting them out. Rolling Meadows now gets a Vernon Hills team that is quite perplexing. Vernon Hills, which finished second in the state in class 5A last year, had a nice opening week win. But the Cougars got creamed by Zion Benton 49-0 last week.