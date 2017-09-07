Week 3: Scouting the Mid-Suburban West

Schaumburg (1-1) at Niles North (1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Expect a high-scoring game from a pair of potent offenses. Schaumburg found its stride last week with the Saxons gaining 338 yards in their last-minute win over Prospect. Heze Trotter continues to show that he is force to be reckoned with after catching 6 passes for 78 yards. Schaumburg needs to stay away from the yellow flag as the Saxons have been penalized 19 times so far. Niles North has split with a pair of Catholic League teams and is averaging 33 points per game.

Barrington (2-0) at New Trier (1-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: When the season began, this appeared to be a top-flight game. It still should be, but some of the luster is off the shine after New Trier was upended by Warren 7-3 last week. Warren is also a team that Barrington beat 34-20 in Week 1. Barrington got a scare last week from Elk Grove before pulling away thanks to Ray Niro's 171-yard rushing and 217 passing effort. The Broncos defense, which has allowed 48 points, is looking to turn things around this week.

Conant (1-1) at Glenbrook South (2-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Both teams struggled mightily last year and both have already exceeded their win total this year. Conant came very close to making it two straight before the Cougars fell 14-8 to Buffalo Grove last week. Conant has been tough on its first two opponents on defense and is coming off a game where it allowed just 6 first downs. They will need that kind of effort against a Titans team that has scored 78 points in its first 2 games.

Fremd (0-2) at Maine South (1-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Fremd is off to its roughest start since 2010 -- and it does not get any easier for the Vikings. They will match up with defending 8A champion Maine South. The Hawks are coming off a tough 28-26 loss to Lincoln-Way East. Fremd has scored just 3 points in its first two games and will need to find its offensive chops if they are stay with Maine South's high-powered offense, which has scored 88 points thus far. The good news for Fremd is that its defense has been very good so far, especially in stopping the run.

Hoffman Estates (2-0) at Deerfield (1-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Hoffman Estates continued its strong play last week. The Hawks have been flying high the first two weeks of the season, averaging 422 yards of offense. The trio of quarterback Austin Coalson and wide receivers Jaylan Alexander and Jayvon Blissett have yet to be slowed down this season. The Hawks defense, led by Jimmy Burks, has allowed just 2 TD's this year. Deerfield, which opened the season with a close loss, pulled away for an impressive win last week against Grayslake Central.

Palatine (1-1) at Evanston (2-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Did not play

Outlook: Palatine got back to its winning form last week. The Pirates looked to be their old selves offensively, piling up 369 yards of offense and 33 points in the process. The Pirates also went back to their air game with quarterback DJ Angelaccio throwing for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns. Evanston is unbeaten and have scored 94 points. But the Wildkits have yet to be tested by a quality opponent, with both of their victories coming over Chicago Public League teams.