Week 3: Scouting the Upstate Eight Valley

South Elgin (2-0) at Glenbard East (0-2)

Upstate Eight Valley

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last year: South Elgin 31, Glenbard East 7

Last week: St. Charles East 42, Glenbard East 0; South Elgin 35, Lockport 28

Outlook: Offense hasn't been a problem thus far for the Storm. South Elgin has racked up 83 points in 2 games. Last Saturday senior quarterback Nate Gomez rushed for 178 yards and 4 touchdowns and threw for another. The South Elgin defense allowed several third-down and fourth-down conversions to patient Lockport as the Porters opted for a short-passing attack against South Elgin's three-man front. That defense will be tested by Glenbard East quarterback Bret Bushka. The 5-10, 170-pound senior captain, who will be the focus of Glenbard East defensive tackle James McNicholas, linebackers Jake Baka and Anthony Shockey, has completed 26 of 49 attempts for 331 yards and a touchdown and has been intercepted 3 times. The Rams were shutout last week after losing to Lake Forest 38-23 in their season opener. South Elgin aims for its first 3-0 start since 2010, when coach Dale Schabert's team won its first 5 games and finished 7-3. This team wants to go further than the 2010 group, which reached a second-round playoff game. "I see a lot ahead for this team -- playoffs, hopefully, the state championship," Gomez said after the Lockport game. "That's always the goal. But one step at a time. We've got Glenbard East (this) week. Hopefully, we can take them down."

Next week: South Elgin at Bartlett (0-2); Glenbard East at West Aurora (2-0)

West Aurora (2-0) at East Aurora (0-2) Game time: 7 p.m. Friday at Roy E. Davis Stadium

The quick hit: These crosstown rivals have squared off every year but two since 1893. The Tomcats dedicate their renovated $7.1 million stadium, which includes a new artificial playing surface. The Blackhawks have outscored Yorkville and Waukegan by a combined score of 86-3. East Aurora lost 48-6 last week at Stagg.

West Chicago (1-1, 0-0) at Bartlett (0-2, 0-0)Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: West Chicago's C.J. Griffin and Jahleel Humphrey made the big plays, running backs Ruben Fernandez and Luke Seeman moved the ball well against Elgin. It'll take more of that and an ability to stop Bartlett's power run game to earn win No. 2. Bartlett senior quarterback Dean Kotsovetis completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 182 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another in last week's 28-13 loss to Lemont. Bartlett defeated the Wildcats 53-7 last year.