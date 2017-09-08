Maine South outruns Fremd's solid effort

Fremd drew a tough assignment in the Week 3 matchups between the Mid-Suburban West and the Central Suburban South.

The Vikes had to travel to Park Ridge to play defending Class 8A state champions Maine South on Friday night.

The Vikings held their own for 24 minutes before falling to the Hawks 37-14.

Maine South opened a 13-0 lead with over 11 minutes left in the first half behind a pair of runs from Maine South running back Fotis Kokosioulis. Kokosioulis scored from 34 yards out in the first quarter and a 1-yard dive to start the second quarter.

Fremd cut the lead to 13-7 behind the strong running of an entirely new backfield. After injuries last week to its quarterback and running back, the Vikings were led by sophomore quarterback Andrew Saxe and converted defensive back Rasheed Amos.

Davis scored from 5 yards out with 6:11 left in the first half. Matt Mottonen converted the point after.

"We picked up some momentum after that touchdown and a stop on their next possession," said Fremd coach Lou Sponsel.

The Vikings faced a fourth and 1 at their own 27 and failed to convert. The Hawks took over and Kokosioulis scored from 4 yards out at the end of the first half.

"We failed to execute that critical play and gave the momentum right back to them," Sponsel said.

Maine South opened the second half with a 6-play 78-yard drive and the Vikings were never able to recover.

Will Josten scored from 3-yards out for the Vikings in the fourth quarter but it was not enough as the Hawks added a 22-yard field goal at 60-yard pass to end the scoring.

The Vikings had 264 yards rushing in the game. Amos had 103 yards on 26 carries while Saxe added 88 on 15 carries. Saxe was also 2 of 4 passing for 63 yards.

Kokosioulis rushed for 136 for Maine South and quarterback John O'Sullivan was 13 of 19 for 22 yards.