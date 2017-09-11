Tuesday Morning Quarterback

hello

Daily Herald Report

Name: Connor Forrest

School: Waubonsie Valley

Year: Senior

Best thing about being an offensive lineman: Probably the doughnuts our quarterback (Tanner Westwood) gets us on Saturdays. But on a serious note, just being part of a group and going out there and mauling kids.

Worst thing about being an offensive lineman: You never really do anything right.

Don't tell my coach that: There's a lot of things. I do a great voice impression of our coach (Paul Murphy).

If I could change one thing about football: Probably less technical penalties so, like, a little less holding.

Team not on our schedule I wish we could play: Benet, for sure. I have a lot of friends that go there and I would love to play them as a "noncon" every year.

How I'll celebrate if I score a TD: I'd hit the nastiest "lawn mower" that the world has ever seen. Ask Coach (Tom) Santoria or Coach (Brad) Caldwell, they know what I mean.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat: I love Twitter and then Snapchat would be a close second.

What I like best about my school: Our school has great teachers. I love all my teachers, they do a great job, they're very personable. There's a lot of school spirit and a lot of tradition.

Something about me that would surprise you: I'm a big history guru. I love history, I love taking AP (United States History), military history. My teachers sometimes joke around that I'll be a professor of history.

Other sports I play: I throw with Coach (Roger) Einbecker in track and field.

Favorite actor: Probably Harrison Ford. I'm a big "Star Wars" guy, a big "Star Wars" fan. He's just a great actor. He's just great in "Air Force One," "Indiana Jones," he's just a great actor.

Favorite actress: Probably Natalie Portman. She was Padme, who was my childhood crush when I was in (Fry) elementary school.

Favorite athlete: I'm a big Seattle (Seahawks) guy. I'll go with Marshawn Lynch. He's just a goofy guy and I like to think of myself as a goofy guy. He just seems like he'd be a great guy to hang out with. And he's a great football player.

Favorite musician: I'm all over the place with musicians. I like (Ludwig van) Beethoven, I like Kanye (West), I like Kendrick (Lamar). I listen to a ton of music. Maybe Beethoven because he was deaf and managed to make masterpieces.

The stat

For the second straight season, Benet snared 5 interceptions in a game. Last year the Redwings did it against St. Viator, and on Friday they matched the feat against Marian Central Catholic. Defensive back Ben Cooney accounted for five of the 10 interceptions.

The tweet

"No better feeling than having a strong reliable kicker to trust in big games like last night. (Heck) of a game Stephen!!"

-- Neuqua Valley linebacker Mike Baumgardner (@MikeBaum_6) noting Stephen Ruiz's field goals of 40, 45 and 39 yards to get the ball rolling in the Wildcats' 29-7 win over Waubonsie Valley.