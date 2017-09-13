Week 3: Goldsberry, Konstanzer net Daily Herald MVP honor

Hersey senior quarterback Owen Goldsberry and Bartlett junior linebacker Spencer Kostanzer have earned Daily Herald MVP honors for their performances in Week 3 of the high school football season.

OFFENSE

Owen Goldsberry, Hersey: The senior quarterback made life miserable for Highland Park, rolling up 252 rushing yards on 27 carries with scoring runs of 48 and 63 yards. He also completed 8 of 12 passes for 98 yards as the Huskies rolled to a 40-7 nonconference victory.

Clayton Isbell, St. Charles East: This 6-foot-3, 205-pound signal caller kept 29 times against Geneva for 217 yards, highlighted by a 19-yard touchdown. A third-year varsity performer in his first year under center, Isbell also completed 5 of 9 passes for 59 yards. His biggest throw? A 29-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to possession hawk Nick Garlisch with 2:42 left that lifted the Saints to a 23-16 victory.

Jack Jessen, Willowbrook: The Warriors broke a two-game losing streak to Leyden behind their 5-foot-11, 199-pound senior running back. The third-year starter led Willowbrook to a 20-13 West Suburban Gold Conference victory, carrying the ball 35 times for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jessen added 8 tackles at linebacker.

Nick Paul, Grayslake Central: Coach Jason Schaal inserted the junior at quarterback in the second quarter against Grant, and the results couldn't have been better. Paul, who started the season at wide receiver, completed 10 of 14 passes for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns and also carried the ball 16 times for 120 yards and a TD, as the Rams won their homecoming game 33-10.

DEFENSE

Spencer Konstanzer, Bartlett: This junior ball magnet played an important part in Bartlett's 33-14 win over West Chicago. Not only did the 6-foot, 185-pounder block a punt that resulted in a touchdown, the middle linebacker also recovered a fumble, snagged an interception and made 3 solo tackles and 2 assists to help lift the Hawks to their first win.

Travis Bronstein, Stevenson: Coach Josh Hjorth said the hard-working senior safety was all over the field in the Patriots' North Suburban Conference opener at Lake Forest. Bronstein made plays all night too, notching 9 tackles (5 solos), including one for loss, forcing a fumble, recovering one, breaking up a pass and leading the Patriots to a 23-0 win.

Sam Fenske, Glenbard West: As Fenske came up with multiple big plays, Glenbard West's defense rose to the challenge in the second half of a 35-10 victory over Addison Trail. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior lineman, also a tight end on offense, notched 8 tackles -- including 3 sacks -- and recovered two fumbles.

Justin Gold, Buffalo Grove: The 6-foot-5 senior defensive end led a big effort in the Bison's 30-7 victory at previously unbeaten Maine West. Gold finished with 2 solo tackles, 3 assists and had a hand in 7 quarterback sacks.