Week 4: Scouting the Chicago Catholic

Brother Rice (1-2) at Montini (2-1)

Nonconference

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Last week: Brother Rice 55, Aurora Christian 16; Montini 28, Fenwick 7.

Last year: Brother Rice 42, Montini 7.

Outlook: It wasn't necessarily the score or running clock in last year's Brother Rice game that stuck in Montini's craw. To coach Mike Bukovsky it was more a lack of physicality and intensity. Same with the 2016 Fenwick game, and last week the Broncos exorcised that demon with things like Jalen Slater's 4 sacks, Jackson Bruscianelli's third straight game of double-digit tackles and Scott West's 2 interceptions. Brother Rice, of the Chicago Catholic League Blue, may be 1-2 but took losses against state-ranked Marist and Crete-Monee. Left tackle Nick Marozas, an Indiana recruit, isn't satisfied till he takes his man to the ground. Junior quarterback John Bean may be more dangerous on foot than he is executing the Crusaders' short passing game -- in that sense a little like Montini's Nick Orlando. Last week Montini improved its ground game with backs Jake Karczewski and Nick Fedanzo, and Fedanzo's 68-yard kickoff return was one of those special plays the Broncos could use here.

Next week: Providence at Brother Rice; Montini at Marmion.

Loyola (2-1) at St. Francis (1-2)Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: St. Francis coach Bob McMillen is "extremely proud" of two-way linemen Dan Skold, Alex Malachowski, Jesse Gonzalez and Connor Schmidt, mainly underclassmen. Their development will be tested by the fourth-ranked team in Class 8A.

Aurora Christian (2-1) at De La Salle (2-1) Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

The quick hit: The Eagles look to bounce back from a 55-16 loss at Brother Rice in a second straight Chicago Catholic League crossover. Senior quarterback Drew Clippert has completed 91 of 144 attempts for 1,349 yards and 14 touchdowns and has been intercepted 3 times.

Bishop McNamara (1-2) at Marmion (3-0) Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fichtel Field

The quick hit: Marmion quarterback Brandon McPherson rushed for 3 touchdowns and threw for another in last week's 42-14 win at St. Francis. The Cadets enter this Chicago Catholic League crossover averaging 44.3 ppg.