Week 4: Scouting the West Suburban

Addison Trail (2-1, 0-0) at Willowbrook (2-1, 1-0)

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Last week: Glenbard West 35, Addison Trail 10; Willowbrook 20, Leyden 13.

Last year: Willowbrook 38, Addison Trail 7.

Outlook: Between this game and Friday's Hinsdale South-Downers South matchup, everyone's jockeying for early title contention in the Gold. It's easy to see where the focus will be in Villa Park: the run game. Addison Trail's Nick D'Ambrose has rushed for 498 yards; Willowbrook's Jack Jessen has 594 rushing yards. Blazers defensive linemen Jack Domek, Randy Petrbok, Adal Sanabria and Michael Ruggieri must win the battle up front against Willowbrook's offensive line led by Edgar Quintas. The Warriors' defense, meanwhile, saw Sam and Scott Tumilty snare interceptions last week. Jessen is the main thrust of the run defense at linebacker, but the Tumiltys and DeAndre Holliday could be key if the Blazers try balancing the offense with the pass. Speaking of which ... D'Ambrose and Jessen are obviously critical to the success of both teams, but the difference might end up being Blazers quarterback Nick Daudelin and Willowbrook counterpart John Taylor.

Next week: Downers Grove South at Addison Trail; Addison Trail at Hinsdale South.

Leyden (1-2, 0-1) at Proviso East (0-3, 0-1)When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last year's result: Leyden 43, Proviso East 13

Outlook: Leyden's defense kept the Eagles in the game last week. They had 2 returns for TDs and forced 4 turnovers. But the Leyden offense had just 3 first downs, and the Eagles dropped a tough game to Willowbrook. Leyden should quickly turn things around against a Proviso East team that has lost 29 consecutive games and won just 1 game since 2012.

Downers North (2-1, 1-0) at Hinsdale Central (2-1, 1-0)Game time: Noon, Saturday.

The quick hit: The Old Oaken Bucket is up for grabs again, something Downers North hasn't owned since 2006. Talented junior running back Tavion Thompson joins the ranks this week. Garrett Oakey and Luke Skokna counter for Hinsdale Central.

Hinsdale South (2-1, 1-0) at Downers Grove South (1-2, 1-0)Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Primary for Downers South's defense is trying to slow electric Hinsdale South receiver Destin Talbert. The Mustangs' quarterback situation has been fluid, but expect to see a combination of Matt Greenwald and George Ross behind center.

York (0-3, 0-1) at Glenbard West (2-1, 0-0)Game time: 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The quick hit: York must find a way to grind out drives and keep Glenbard West's offense off the field. Considering how valuable running back Ryan Diver has become on defense, the Hilltoppers will lean on Tyquan Cox and Dre Thomas more in the run game.